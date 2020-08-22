Lindsey Vonn Stuns In Gorgeous White Mini-Dress During Romantic Dinner Date With Fiance P.K. Subban

Gold medallist Lindsey Vonn has been giving us major summer envy, and recently stepped out in a gorgeous new ensemble with her fiance P.K. Subban.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn proved she’s not just the queen of the winter slopes, as she’s been serving some serious summer inspo lately! The 35-year-old just returned to Los Angeles following a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, and stepped out for dinner with her hunky fiancé, National Hockey League star P.K. Subban. The Gold medallist rocked a white, button-up mini dress which featured spaghetti straps, and a frilly off-the-shoulder design.

The summer ensemble, which showed off her super toned legs, also featured a yellow and green floral pattern. She accessorized with aviator style sunglasses, beige kitten heels, and a cream handbag. Meanwhile, her 31-year-old Canadian beau rocked a black tee, black pants, and white sneakers. He also opted for black sunglasses but added a major pop of color with a bright yellow jacket, as the pair arrived for a dinner date at celebrity hotspot, Nobu Malibu.

She may be retired from professional skiing, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped working out! HollywoodLife spoke with the Olympic medalist’s personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, who shared her workout with us. He also gave us the inside scoop on how to get toned legs like Lindsey — and one of his favorite exercises is deadlifts. “Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Place a barbell or dumbbells in front of you on the ground. Now with knees slightly bent hinge forward at your hips and grab the barbell,” he told HL, explaining the correct technique.

“With your shoulders back, squeeze your glutes and core as you stand up straight. Push through your heels and stand up and tuck your pelvis as you reach the top and pause for a moment before slowly lowering the barbell back down to the ground.” As for how many reps you should complete, Gunnar said, “Rep range varies depending on the phase we are in but think generally between 6-15, usually 3-5 sets. Try to add resistance even if you are at home, and if you really can’t find any weights then double (or maybe even triple) your reps … I mean, we are talking about Lindsey here!”