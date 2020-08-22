Lamar Odom Wants To Have Babies With Fiancee Sabrina Parr: He Has A ‘Dream Of Having Twin Boys’

Sabrina Parr said she is ‘willing to have’ kids for fiance Lamar Odom even though she had her ‘tubes tied’ during her previous marriage, in a revealing new EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Sabrina Parr, 33, is up for starting a family in the future with her fiance Lamar Odom, 40, after she revealed he has a “dream” of having “twin boys.” The fiancee of the basketball star revealed that she had her “tubes tied” in the past but is willing to undo the procedure, when talking about their relationship in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “Yes I am willing to have them for him, I am not against it,” Sabrina EXCLUSIVELY told us when asked if she’d have kids with Lamar.

“In my last marriage, I made a decision I got my tubes tied, I was like I’m good I have a boy I have a girl, you know. But Lamar has a dream of having twin boys,” she continued. “He told me this very early on. And so, I really want to help him fulfill that dream.”

Sabrina, who is a mother of a son and daughter, also opened up about Lamar already being a father of three, and said his growth since having his kids is a reason they’d love to expand their families. “He’s a totally different man now than when he was when he first started having kids,” she explained. “People forget he was drafted at 19 and already had a child, you know like he was so young. And now 20 years later, he’s in a totally different place and he does want the chance to experience that again and I’m not against it. But I can’t say when that would happen.”