Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Lamar Odom Wants To Have Babies With Fiancee Sabrina Parr: He Has A ‘Dream Of Having Twin Boys’

Lamar Odom, Sabrina Parr
MEGA
Lamar Odom iGo.Live launch event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jul 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lamar Odom is in love as he and girlfriend/life coach Sabrina Parr show some PDA and a tender moment at LAX. The adorable couple were seen flying out of Los Angeles as the two gazed into each other's eyes and kiss at the ticket counter. Pictured: Lamar Odom, Sabrina Parr BACKGRID USA 15 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lamar Odom Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jul 2017
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lamar Odom and his girlfriend Sabrina Parr arrive at the DWTS studio and the ex-Lakers baller takes a minute to sign autographs for fans! Pictured: Lamar Odom BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
and

Sabrina Parr said she is ‘willing to have’ kids for fiance Lamar Odom even though she had her ‘tubes tied’ during her previous marriage, in a revealing new EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Sabrina Parr, 33, is up for starting a family in the future with her fiance Lamar Odom, 40, after she revealed he has a “dream” of having “twin boys.” The fiancee of the basketball star revealed that she had her “tubes tied” in the past but is willing to undo the procedure, when talking about their relationship in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “Yes I am willing to have them for him, I am not against it,” Sabrina EXCLUSIVELY told us when asked if she’d have kids with Lamar.

“In my last marriage, I made a decision I got my tubes tied, I was like I’m good I have a boy I have a girl, you know. But Lamar has a dream of having twin boys,” she continued. “He told me this very early on. And so, I really want to help him fulfill that dream.”

Lamar Odom, Sabrina Parr
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr holding hands on a previous outing. (MEGA)

Sabrina, who is a mother of a son and daughter, also opened up about Lamar already being a father of three, and said his growth since having his kids is a reason they’d love to expand their families. “He’s a totally different man now than when he was when he first started having kids,” she explained. “People forget he was drafted at 19 and already had a child, you know like he was so young. And now 20 years later, he’s in a totally different place and he does want the chance to experience that again and I’m not against it. But I can’t say when that would happen.”

Sabrina went on to admit that she isn’t sure how “easy” it is to untie tubes but her experienced friends have been giving her an indication of what to expect. “I don’t know if it’s easy, I’ve known people who have had their tubes tied and they say like at year seven it just didn’t’ work anymore and they were able to get pregnant,” she said. “So I’m now in year seven. My son is 7 now so I’m interested to see what happens, if it will start working or will I still have to get a procedure. So I told Lamar as long as I’m able to be pregnant I will carry his children.”
Lamar Odom, Sabrina Parr
Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr looking in love while on a stroll. (MEGA)
When it comes to having more children, Sabrina further explained that using a surrogate is a possibility and Lamar even encouraged it. “He’s not against us using a surrogate, he was like, ‘You don’t have to go through all that with your body’, but I’m just kind of like, you know, I’m pretty old school,” she shared. “If I’m able to then I will. I still have to do more research but there’s so many new options now like I know I’ve been told you can still have your tubes tied, and still do the in-vitro (IVF) so I really am not sure, I haven’t looked into it yet because I’m just not there.”
Sabrina and Lamar got engaged in Nov. 2019 and although she’s not there yet, Sabrina confirmed that a future family with Lamar will be a priority once they’re married. “I’m going to figure that out once I’ve been married an adequate amount of time,” she said. “It would definitely be a while after the wedding, when we’re settled, and I feel very comfortable with bringing children into the relationship.”