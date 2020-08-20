Stevie J Debuts His Wife Faith Evans’ Face Tattooed All Over His Midsection — Before & After

Stevie J made the love he has for his wife Faith Evans permanent after the legendary record producer got her name tattooed on his body!

Stevie J, 46, is clearly heads over heels in love with his wife Faith Evans, 47, and he has the receipts to show for it. The Love & Hip-Hop star posted an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 19, that showed off the results of the tattoo he got with her face splattered all over his chiseled midsection. He took it wayyyyy back for his ink inspiration as the photo he used was the album cover of Faith’s second studio effort Keep The Faith which was released all the way back in October 1998. It churned out massive hits including “Love Like This” and “All Night Long.” Here’s the before:

And above is the after. Stevie also took time to appreciate Faith’s aesthetic and cooking abilities when he posted an Instagram story of her that same day making a big meal while rocking an outfit by designer Chanel. The couple, who wed in 2018, have shared a ton of cute moments with one another amid their blossoming relationship happening.

They looked incredibly sexy together at the 2018 Soul Train Awards where he kissed up on her before the big show began. Faith, who received the fourth-annual Lady of Soul Award that evening, dressed in the hottest of manners while her main squeeze gave her a big kiss on the red carpet.

He also did the kindest of gestures while she was onstage at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans, LA. It was here that he jumped behind her and fixed her wardrobe malfunction during her set. How sweet!

Stevie also went out of his way to celebrate her 47th birthday on June 10 by posting a video of her acting all cute and stuff for the camera. “Today a true Queen was born and I’m grateful to be your friend & your husband,” he captioned the footage. “You are a gem & I appreciate you & love you for allowing me to see what love truly is.”