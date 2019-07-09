Watch
Stevie J Rushes Onstage To Fix Faith Evans’ Wardrobe Malfunction While She Performs

Stevie J proved he’s a protective husband when he jumped on stage to help his wife Faith Evans with a malfunction she was having with her clothing and microphone during the 2019 Essence Festival.

Stevie J, 47, and his wife Faith Evans, 46, showed off their tight knit bond at the 2019 Essence Festival in New Orleans, LA when Stevie made a bold move! The DJ hopped up on stage when he noticed Faith was having a malfunction with her mic on the back of her belt during her performance and he fixed it within a few seconds as she continued singing. The move got the attention of many fans and some are even saying it’s proof there’s nothing Stevie won’t do for his lady.

Stevie’s move also sheds light on the recent rumors that things between him and Faith are on the outs. The couple married in 2018, and just a few weeks ago, speculation of a split started after Stevie posted some cryptic tweets on Twitter. “ones insecurities can damage them,” one tweet read. “cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever,” read another. The romantic duo denied things were on the rocks when they were approached by TMZ on July 7 and asked directly if anything was wrong. “What does this look like?” Stevie asked while kissing Faith on the cheek. “You can’t believe everything that you hear,” Faith added.

We’re glad to know things are all good between these two. They’re getting ready to celebrate their one year anniversary on July 17 and from the looks of Stevie’s latest move, we can bet they’ll be enjoying their love together. Stevie and Faith eloped in Las Vegas last July and have showed off their adoration for each other on social media in the past.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for more sweet moments from Stevie and Faith in the future. We continue to wish them ongoing happiness!