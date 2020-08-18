LeBron James Reveals 1st Look At His Colorful ‘Tune Squad’ Jersey From ‘Space Jam 2’

LeBron James unveiled the epic Tune Squad uniforms in a new teaser for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ on August 17! See the bright, new threads LBJ and co. will be rocking on the court in 2021!

LeBron James gave fans a sneak peek at the new Tune Squad uniforms in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy movie, in which he’s already wrapped filming. While exact details about the forthcoming film remain a mystery, what’s evident is that the Tune Squad will rock much flashier threads on the court. In the new teaser, LeBron is seen walking in a bright blue jersey and matching shorts with electric orange Looney Tunes circles protruding from his left side.

Fans of the original l996 film, starring Michael Jordan, will know that the first Tune Squad uniforms were much simpler. — Jordan and his supporting cast donned all white uniforms with red and blue writing. The circular design seen on the left of LeBron’s jersey was placed in the center of MJ’s Tune Squad uni’s.

“Tune Squad coming soon!!” the 3-time NBA champion wrote alongside his Space Jam 2 teaser on Instagram. “Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter,” LeBron, 35, continued, adding his signature statement hashtag: “#JustkidsfromAKRON.”

The Ohio native gave the students and families of his I Promise School the first opportunity to see the film. His business partner and longtime friend Maverick Carter opens the teaser, saying, “We want to give you all a sneak peek at our family member, our leader Mr. LeBron James in his very new uniform he’s wearing representing the Tune Squad in Space Jam 2.”

The first official trailer for Space Jam 2 has not yet been released. Though, some details about the film have been disclosed, such as the star athlete cameos. Aside from James, the forthcoming film is set to feature his Lakers teammates Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis, LeBron’s good friend and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson, Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard, 3-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi, and WNBA powerhouse sisters Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike. We’ll have to wait and see if the latter stars will face off against the famed “MonStars” (or whichever opponent will be in the New Legacy version).

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is on hand as a producer for the film. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to be released in United States theaters on July 16, 2021.