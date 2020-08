Why Carmelo Anthony Believes He Can Beat ‘Best Player In The World’ LeBron James In NBA Playoffs

Longtime friends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James will face off on Aug. 18 in round 1 of the NBA playoffs. — Their 1st post-season meeting since 2012. And, Melo’s more than confident that Portland can deliver a grueling upset to the highly favored Lakers.

“Carmelo and Portland are working on all cylinders right now. The Lakers haven’t played up to their potential, and LeBron is well aware that they’re vulnerable right now — and Carmelo can absolutely see that,” a source close to Carmelo tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “He knows LeBron is one of the best players, if not the best player in the world, so it’ll be an uphill battle to win the series,” the insider says, noting that despite the odds stacked against him, Carmelo’s more confident than ever.

“He trusts that his own play, his team’s play and especially Dame’s presence on the floor will be enough to shock the world and knock out the Lakers in the playoffs. That’s Carmelo’s mindset right now,” the source admits — adding that he’d love nothing more than to win a championship at this point in his career. “And, going through the Lakers would sweeten a victory immensely.”

The Lakers-Portland series marks the first time Carmelo and LeBron will meet in the post-season since 2012. The longtime friends go way back, both personally and on the court. In 2002, they were high-school prospects when LeBron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary’s high school faced off against Carmelo’s Oak Hill Academy. One year later, LeBron and Carmelo were selected No. 1 and No. 3 overall, respectively, in the 2003 NBA Draft. After that, fans went on to watch them battle it out on the hardwood for 17 seasons.