Noah Centineo Poses Shirtless To Show Off ‘He-Man’ Bulk Up In The Gym — See Pics

Noah Centineo took to Instagram to share two new eye-catching pics that showed off his impressive muscles and asked his followers if he ‘should start training again.’

Noah Centineo, 24, proved he has the perfect physique to play his upcoming role of He-Man in the remake of the Masters of the Universe when he shared pics of himself looking amazing on Aug. 8. The actor posed shirtless in both photos, revealing his muscles, and in one, he was flashing a huge smile. “The question is.. should I start training again?” he asked his Instagram followers in the caption for the post.

It didn’t take long for them to answer and fill the comments section with compliments. Many of them left heart-eyed emojis while others answered with a simple “Yes.” “Hottie I see you,” another cheekily wrote while another called him “bad ass.”

Before Noah’s latest pics, it was announced that he would take on the role of He-Man last year. Although the film was supposed to hit theaters in March 2021, production, which started in Prague in July 2019, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making the final release date unknown at this time. Noah opened up about playing the iconic character in an interview with MTV News in June 2019.

“It’s a really big responsibility,” he said in the interview. “It’s a new universe and it’s a new studio and their take on a universe. The Nee brothers, Adam and Aaron Nee, they’re directing it, and they’re the filmmakers in charge of the story, and they are doing one hell of a job developing the world and all these things, so. I can’t tell you what tone they’re going for, but they’re genius, so.”

He also admitted he’s working on He-Man’s famous battle cry, “I have the power!” “I’ve been screaming it until my voice is vocally fried, man,” he said.

A few months after it was announced Noah would play He-Man, he shocked fans, like he did with his latest pics, when he debuted a newly shaved head in an Instagram Story pic. We’re not sure if it was for the film or not but it definitely got attention and fans admitted they thought it looked great on him.