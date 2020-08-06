James Charles Apologizes To Alicia Keys For His ‘Microaggression’ About Her Beauty Line

James Charles sent a heartfelt apology to Alicia Keys after tweeting about her planned beauty line, acknowledging that he committed a ‘microagression’ by questioning her intentions.

James Charles is owning up to his mistakes and delivering a public apology to Alicia Keys for slamming her upcoming beauty line with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The beauty vlogger, 21, took to Twitter on August 6 to explain why he subtweeted the “Girl on Fire” singer the day prior — and why he now realizes it was unacceptable. “Yesterday I posted a subtweet about how I thought some celebrities shouldn’t launch makeup lines,” James began. “It was about @aliciakeys. A few years ago, she announced that she would no longer wear makeup, so I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any actual passion and then leave.”

“I deleted the tweet after a few mins because it’s childish to indirect tweet someone and I am not the gatekeeper of makeup,” James continued. “Anyone should be able to secure their bag and it’s not up to me which brands people should or shouldn’t support. I’m now glad that I DID delete it because after reading further, I learned that the beauty line is SKINCARE. This was my mistake and I should’ve read more before tweeting, because literally who BETTER to talk about keeping your skin clear without makeup?

“Regardless of my intention with my tweet, it ended up being a microagression against someone I respect, so to @aliciakeys I owe a direct apology — I’m sorry. It wasn’t my place to gate keep this industry. I can’t wait to support and try out the products and I know the brand will be worth a billion in a few years,” James concluded. Alicia has not responded to James at this time.

It was announced earlier on August 5 that the Grammy-winner would be launching her own “lifestyle and beauty” brand with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The exact products the line would include weren’t announced, and since she famously declared in 2016 that she won’t wear makeup anymore (she now does from time to time), James raised an eyebrow. His deleted subtweet read, “People who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that’s just my opinion.” He also liked several tweets from YouTuber Manny MUA that shaded Alicia.

“Does anyone else get slightly irritated when celebs come out with entire makeup lines? especially when those celebs don’t even wear makeup… i’m like girl,” Manny wrote. He added in subsequent tweets that he understood why celebs like Rihanna or Kylie Jenner would put out makeup lines, because they’re “known for their makeup.” James agreed with a like. Alicia’s E.L.F. line sounds fabulous. As James realized, it does not include makeup. Instead, it will offer quality skincare products at an affordable price.

The line doesn’t have an official name yet. E.l.f. said in a statement that everything will be cruelty-free, dermatologist-developed, and “inspired by Keys’s own skin-care journey.” Said Kory Marchisotto, e.l.f.’s chief marketing officer, “Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty. Alicia inspires millions of people everyday. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”