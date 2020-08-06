See Pics
Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid Flips Off The NYPD For Not Wearing Masks: ‘You Guys Look Goofy’ — Pics

Bella HadidMichael Kors Spring Campaign Launch, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Feb 2019Wearing Michael Kors, Shoes By Michael Kors
Bella Hadid enjoys all New Orleans has to offer - in just 24 hours. The model teamed up with fashion brand Michael Kors on a trip to the 'Big Easy' last December [2019]. The label has now shared photos of the visit - Bella's first to the US city where she showcased their latest looks. They said: "This past December, we sent model Bella Hadid to New Orleans — a city that the consummate jet-setter had never visited. "With only 24 hours to take it all in, Michael sent her to some of his favorite spots for soaking up the best of The Big Easy. "With its melting pot of cultures, rich music traditions and unparalleled food scene, New Orleans is a city of endless inspiration. Watch the video to get away (virtually) and experience a perfect day in the Crescent City with Bella Hadid and some of our favorite spring bags, like the Manhattan and Extra-Small Carmen satchels." Among the places Bella, 23, visited were the famous jazz venue, Preservation Hall, beignet cafe, Cafe du Monde, sandwich shop Parkway Bakery and Tavern and bars on Bourbon Street, including karaoke spot Cat's Meow. Editorial usage. Must credit Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 10 Jul 2020 Pictured: Bella Hadid for Michael Kors in New Orleans. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687659_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid enjoys all New Orleans has to offer - in just 24 hours. The model teamed up with fashion brand Michael Kors on a trip to the 'Big Easy' last December [2019]. The label has now shared photos of the visit - Bella's first to the US city where she showcased their latest looks. They said: "This past December, we sent model Bella Hadid to New Orleans — a city that the consummate jet-setter had never visited. "With only 24 hours to take it all in, Michael sent her to some of his favorite spots for soaking up the best of The Big Easy. "With its melting pot of cultures, rich music traditions and unparalleled food scene, New Orleans is a city of endless inspiration. Watch the video to get away (virtually) and experience a perfect day in the Crescent City with Bella Hadid and some of our favorite spring bags, like the Manhattan and Extra-Small Carmen satchels." Among the places Bella, 23, visited were the famous jazz venue, Preservation Hall, beignet cafe, Cafe du Monde, sandwich shop Parkway Bakery and Tavern and bars on Bourbon Street, including karaoke spot Cat's Meow. Editorial usage. Must credit Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 10 Jul 2020 Pictured: Bella Hadid for Michael Kors in New Orleans. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687659_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid enjoys all New Orleans has to offer - in just 24 hours. The model teamed up with fashion brand Michael Kors on a trip to the 'Big Easy' last December [2019]. The label has now shared photos of the visit - Bella's first to the US city where she showcased their latest looks. They said: "This past December, we sent model Bella Hadid to New Orleans — a city that the consummate jet-setter had never visited. "With only 24 hours to take it all in, Michael sent her to some of his favorite spots for soaking up the best of The Big Easy. "With its melting pot of cultures, rich music traditions and unparalleled food scene, New Orleans is a city of endless inspiration. Watch the video to get away (virtually) and experience a perfect day in the Crescent City with Bella Hadid and some of our favorite spring bags, like the Manhattan and Extra-Small Carmen satchels." Among the places Bella, 23, visited were the famous jazz venue, Preservation Hall, beignet cafe, Cafe du Monde, sandwich shop Parkway Bakery and Tavern and bars on Bourbon Street, including karaoke spot Cat's Meow. Editorial usage. Must credit Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 10 Jul 2020 Pictured: Bella Hadid for Michael Kors in New Orleans. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687659_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Political News Editor

Bella Hadid took a stand and let her Instagram followers know what she thought about cops who don’t protect the public by wearing face masks during the pandemic!

Bella Hadid is taking safety seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supermodel, 23, posted a series of bold photos to her Instagram story on August 5, which showed a group of NYPD officers gathered in front of City Hall in downtown Manhattan. Bella, in the foreground, is flipping them the bird.

Why? They’re not wearing face masks in the middle of a public health crisis, when they’ve vowed to “protect and serve” the most populous city in the United States. In the first photo (see both above), Bella has her arms crossed while giving the camera her best Jim Halpert stare. She drew arrows pointing to the three cops standing behind her and wrote, “u guys look goofy.”

The second photo shows her giving a group of unaware officers the middle finger. She captioned it, “hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs… :)”. She’s right! The officers are actually violating a NY mandate by not wearing masks. Per the New York State Department of Health, “everyone [must] wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others.”

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid covers up with a protective face mask while walking around NYC (SplashNews)

It’s unclear when Bella got to NYC, as she was previously quarantining at her mother’s Pennsylvania farm with pregnant sister Gigi Hadid. Bella, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, was incredibly happy about the time they got to spend together. “Bella is very grateful she’s been able to have so much time with Gigi on the farm during the quarantine so that she could share this experience with her,” the source said. “Their lives have always been hectic with their careers that she feels it was meant to be that they had this time together, and it’s something she’ll never forget.”