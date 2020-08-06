Bella Hadid took a stand and let her Instagram followers know what she thought about cops who don’t protect the public by wearing face masks during the pandemic!



Bella Hadid is taking safety seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supermodel, 23, posted a series of bold photos to her Instagram story on August 5, which showed a group of NYPD officers gathered in front of City Hall in downtown Manhattan. Bella, in the foreground, is flipping them the bird.

Why? They’re not wearing face masks in the middle of a public health crisis, when they’ve vowed to “protect and serve” the most populous city in the United States. In the first photo (see both above), Bella has her arms crossed while giving the camera her best Jim Halpert stare. She drew arrows pointing to the three cops standing behind her and wrote, “u guys look goofy.”

The second photo shows her giving a group of unaware officers the middle finger. She captioned it, “hi @nypd masks are for all of our safety, not just urs… :)”. She’s right! The officers are actually violating a NY mandate by not wearing masks. Per the New York State Department of Health, “everyone [must] wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others.”

It’s unclear when Bella got to NYC, as she was previously quarantining at her mother’s Pennsylvania farm with pregnant sister Gigi Hadid. Bella, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, was incredibly happy about the time they got to spend together. “Bella is very grateful she’s been able to have so much time with Gigi on the farm during the quarantine so that she could share this experience with her,” the source said. “Their lives have always been hectic with their careers that she feels it was meant to be that they had this time together, and it’s something she’ll never forget.”