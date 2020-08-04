‘The Politician’s Laura Dreyfuss Urges Fans To ‘Use Their Voices’ & ‘Exercise Their Right’ To Vote

‘The Politician’ star Laura Dreyfuss spoke to HollywoodLife about the importance of voting ahead of the upcoming election.

Deadlines are fast approaching to register to vote and celebs are uniting to urge their followers to show up to the ballot boxes on Nov. 3rd. While she portrays the fierce, young campaign manager McAfee Westbrook in Netflix’s The Politician, Laura Dreyfuss is equally as passionate about exercising the right to vote in real life. She spoke to HollywoodLife.com ahead of the general election to tell fans to get registered!

“Voting is the one opportunity as citizens to create the world we want to see, and it’s the most important right that we have to exercise,” Laura explained. “I think it’s really important to stay informed and look at the world around you and not get complacent… to really examine the change that you want to see and find out what isn’t working and what matters to you as a citizen.”

Laura’s character McAfee is a loyal member of young politician Payton’s (Ben Platt) troupe and resembles the ferocity and ambition of a young Gloria Steinem. In her day-to-day life, Laura is an outspoken activist with a passion for many different causes, from calling for environmental protections to fighting to end systemic racism.

“I think that young people are pushed aside very often in the discussions of what the future looks like, and it’s completely wrong because young people are the future, and this is the world they are inheriting,” she told HL. “They should be very concerned about their future, and understand that no matter what the older generation says, it’s the younger generation who can decide what the future gets to look like — and they do that by voting.”

Laura reminded fans that it’s important to double check you are registered to vote! “It’s really important to make sure that everything is in place and you stay informed and pay attention to what the candidates are saying,” she urged. “There are so many resources, you just have to find them and do the work and get out and vote.”

You can register to vote here at HollywoodLife below!