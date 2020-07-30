See Comment
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Claps Back After He’s Accused Of Cheating On Wife Lauren

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino explained his dating timeline with Lauren Pesce, after a fan accused the ‘Jersey Shore’ star of being unfaithful!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 38, made it clear that he never cheated on his wife Lauren Pesce, 35, in their early days of dating. Confusion arose after Mike shared a throwback photo of himself with Lauren when they were “college sweethearts” (the photo was taken during a holiday vacation in 2004, when Mike was 22 years old and Lauren was 18 years old). Of course, Mike is known for his party days in his late 20’s/early 30’s on the original Jersey Shore series!

“Let me ask you a question when you did the show Jersey Shore Mike were you still dating Lauren,” one fan asked in the comments section. So, Mike explained, “No we were broken up when the first jersey shore started and eventually reconnected after the first jersey shore ended.” However, one fan appeared to misread Mike’s reply and wrote, “and you continued to cheat on her those sequent seasons? Boooooo!”

Mike Sorrentino clarifies his dating timeline with Lauren. (Instagram/@mikethesituation)

The accusation didn’t sit well with Mike. “Your [sic] an idiot! If you read the above caption it says we broke up season 1 of jersey shore and reconnected when it ended after season 6. So when Jersey shore family vacation started we were back together. SMFH,” Mike clapped back in the comments section. He was referring to the Jersey Shore revival show that has been airing since 2018!

Mike Sorrentino fires back at a fan who accuses him of cheating on his wife, Lauren Pesce. (Instagram/@mikethesituation)

Mike clarified to another fan that Lauren was wearing a “promise ring” in the throwback photo, not an engagement ring. Despite the naysayers in the comment section, Mike’s co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed her support for the married couple. “Love Lauren’s,” the MTV star gushed.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in Nov. 2018, but the honeymoon phase ended short in Jan. 2019, when Mike began an eight-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion. He was released from New York’s Otisville Federal Correctional Institution by Sept. 2019, and on the very same night he returned home, Mike and Lauren conceived a baby. Sadly, Lauren ended up having a miscarriage about six-seven weeks into the pregnancy. Regardless, Mike and Lauren have remained strong, as you can infer from Lauren’s constant cameos on Mike’s Instagram page!