Regis Philbin’s Cause Of Death: Legendary TV Host Died Of Heart Attack, Coroner Confirms

Four days dying at age 88, Regis Philbin’s cause of death has been revealed. The ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ host sadly succumbed to his coronary artery disease.

Regis Philbin‘s cause of death has been confirmed as a “myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease,” according to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington, Connecticut. “Myocardial infarction” is another term for heart attack. Regis died at the age of 88 on July 25, his family confirmed in a heartbreaking statement. They only revealed that he had died of “natural causes.”

The legendary television host was very open about suffering from heart disease in the past, having undergone an angioplasty in 1993 and a triple bypass surgery in 2007. Regis said in a 2018 interview that he took a statin to lower his cholesterol and focused on a healthy diet and exercise. “Schedule regular checkups with your doctor and educate yourself on treatment options that may work well for you,” Regis stressed. “While I’ve heard my fair share of jokes after 50-plus years of hosting a talk show, I know more now than ever that heart health is no joking matter.”

Known as “the hardest working man in show business,” Regis was on our screens for over 60 years. He began hosting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, with Kathy Lee Gifford in 1988. After Kathie Lee’s departure, the show morphed into Live! with Regis and Kelly, starring Kelly Ripa. He continued to co-host until 2011. Regis also famously hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in the early aughts, for which he won a Daytime Emmy.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement from Regis’ family announcing his death read. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”