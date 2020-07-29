‘Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Shades Former Show Star Farrah Abraham: She’s ‘Mean’

Mackenzie McKee gave her blunt opinion about former ‘Teen Mom OG’ star, Farrah Abraham, whom she called a ‘bully’!

Mackenzie McKee, 25, did not shy away from sharing her dislike of Farrah Abraham, 29. In fact, Mackenzie considers her predecessor on Teen Mom OG — who dramatically exited the show in 2018 — to be her “least favorite” person from the Teen Mom franchise, which Mackenzie revealed on the July 23 episode of the Domenick Nati Show. And that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to Mackenzie’s opinions of Farrah!

“She’s mean. She’s a genuinely mean person,” Mackenzie said during the interview. She added, “She is 100 percent mean and a bully.” Explaining why she formed such a negative opinion of Farrah, Mackenzie continued, “Like, I get asked to be on a show, and I say yes. I get asked to share my story, and my mom [Angie Douthit] gets to share her story, which was the most beautiful part of it all because she wanted to, she genuinely wanted to share love and spread love. And then, the next thing we know, Farrah is in interviews saying I want to be her. She’s mean.”

Mackenzie even claimed that Teen Mom crew members allegedly discussed Farrah’s attitude towards behind-the-scenes workers with her! “You do hear a lot of background stuff [while filming]. The crews that come in, they switch in and out,” Mackenzie said. Then, she alleged, “They work with other girls, and sometimes they share information about what it was like working with them. When I found out how rude Farrah was to the crew, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It’s very hard to have respect for her.”

Like Farrah Abraham, Mackenzie McKee also appeared on 16 and Pregnant. (Instagram/@mackenziemckee)

Mackenzie was originally a cast member on 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom 3, until she moved on to Teen Mom OG in 2019. Mackenzie’s storyline closely followed her mom’s battle with cancer, which ended with her tragic death in Dec. 2019. After Mackenzie’s casting on Teen Mom OG, Farrah memorably told US Weekly in 2018, “You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series.”

Mackenzie has also publicly dissed Farrah in the past. Farrah left Teen Mom OG after refusing to give up her venture in adult entertainment, and Mackenzie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in 2018, “I truly hope Farrah didn’t inspire anyone to have sex with strangers on camera and disrespect their body in such a way because she was a role model and young girls look up to these girls.”