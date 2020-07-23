Roarke couldn’t get the job done alone, so now Willa Hayes has arrived to make sure everything gets handled in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Yellowstone.’

The Duttons better watch out because Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) has come to Montana, and she’s a force to be reckoned with. She steps off a private plane in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 26 episode of Yellowstone and comes face-to-face with Roarke (Josh Holloway). “You said this would be simple,” she quips to Roarke.

He replies, “It should have been.” That’s not a good enough answer for Willa. “Should is a useless word. Almost as useless as hope,” she says to Roarke. From the look on Roarke’s face, he knows that Willa is not going to let him off easy.

Roarke has been making plans to build an airport on John Dutton’s ranch, but he’s been hit with obstacles from the beginning. For one, you can’t just take John Dutton’s ranch. This is John Dutton we’re talking about. Roarke’s never dealt with a family quite like the Duttons before.

HollywoodLife previously spoke with Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, about the enemies the Duttons would be facing this season. “The truth remains is that they are vulnerable to attack because they have the prime spot,” Kelly told HollywoodLife. “It was only going to be a matter of time before the next enemy, the next group of people who wanted to come claim it. Beth is not out fighting them with her hands, but she can hurt them very seriously with her intelligence, her power, and her knowledge of the financial industry in the world that she was working in.”

The synopsis for the July 26 episode reads: “Beth reveals to John the source of her hatred toward Jamie. John confronts two cowboys about old feuds. A search is underway on the reservation.” The new episode is titled “All for Nothing.” Yellowstone season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Paramount Network.