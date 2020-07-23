‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Pregnant & Expecting A Baby With Husband Carson McAllister — See Sonogram Pic

Witney Carson announced she’s pregnant with her 1st child! The ‘DWTS’ pro shared the announcement with the cutest pics on Instagram — congrats!

Witney Carson, 26, is going to be a mom! The Dancing With The Stars pro took to social media to share the happy news on Thursday, July 23. “Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can’t even contain our excitement and joy right now,” the Utah native gushed, sharing the sweetest photos of her and handsome husband Carson McAllister, which you can see here. “We found out together with @clearblue , which was so surreal and special!” she added, holding up her Clear Blue pregnancy test and sonogram image.

“Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real!” she wrote, adding heart and prayer emojis. “We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed,” she concluded, tagging professional photographer Jen Anderson. In the first snap, Carson sweetly kisses Witney on the cheek as she faces the camera smiling, and in the next, she turns to kiss him. The blonde stunned in a blue chambray dress, as she also showed off her gorgeous rose gold wedding ring.

Witney and Carson, who were high school sweethearts, got married on New Year’s Day 2016. The pair got engaged in 2015 when Witney was just 21-year-old, and have been going strong ever since tying the knot. The adorable couple have previously opened up about their family plans, and it’s clear they’ve had kids on the mind for a while. “I think we want three or four, would be a safe number to say,” Carson said in a Valentine’s Day blog video in 2018. “We do want kids,” he reaffirmed, confessing they were playing their timeline “by ear because everything’s so crazy right now.”

As for the number of babies, Witney had a cap limit in mind! “No more than four,” the dancer responded back, admitting that she would be “happy” with a boy and a girl. “As long as we get one of both genders, I’ll be happy, she gushed. Carson also dubbed his leading lady a “kid magnet” in the cute interview, showing just how in love they are.