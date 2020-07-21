Keyshia Cole & Niko Khale Fans Think They’ve Split After They Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

It appears that Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale may have broken up after nearly two years together. Fans began to take notice that the couple’s romance might be over when they stopped following each other on Instagram.

Another celebrity couple might have just bit the dust. Keyshia Cole and Niko Khlae have apparently gone their separate ways after fans swarmed their Instagram accounts to see for themselves that the two lovebirds had stopped following each other. While it’s unclear when the two ceased following one another on social media, it’s fairly certain among their devoted fans that their relationship might have come to an end.

Fans first noticed that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, 38, was no longer following Niko after perusing her “following” list on her Instagram account. Keyshia currently follows less than 40 people, so it wasn’t difficult for fans to find Niko’s name — or in this case, the lack of his name on her list. Furthermore, Keyshia has only posted three images to her Instagram account, all connected to her music, a family video, or a meme. The three posts were made in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

As for Niko, there’s no sign on his IG that the young rapper is following his beloved either. While Niko does follow over 300 accounts on Instagram, none of them appeared to be connected to Keyshia’s personal account when fans typed her name into the search bar. It also appears that the last post Niko made of the two was in February. However, he has posted images of their son, whom they welcomed in August 2019.

Fans were shocked when Keyshia started dating Niko in November 2017. Prior to their relationship, Keyshia was married to Daneil Gibson from 2011-2014 when the couple separated. They had one son together, Daniel Jr., whom they welcomed in March 2010. After their split, the two finally divorced by April 2017, mere months before Keyshia started dating Niko.

What prompted such intrigue among Keyshia’s fans when it came to her relationship with Niko was their age difference; Keyshia is 14 years Niko’s senior. However, the two remained incredibly supportive of one another in their music endeavors and when it came to raising their young son. For some time, the two have been able to dodge questions about their life together, until now.