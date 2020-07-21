‘Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: ‘I Was In Complete Shock’

Ali Fedotowsky took to Instagram to share a lengthy heartfelt message about recently having a miscarriage, which was ‘so much harder’ than she ‘ever imagined’, and feeling ‘sad for what could have been.’

Ali Fedotowsky, 35, got personal with her fans on July 21, when she revealed the heartbreaking news that she recently had a miscarriage and opened up about how it’s affected her emotions, in an honest and raw Instagram post. The Bachelorette star, who has two children, shared an image of light pink roses and another image that sent love to “whose who suffered” from various losses during and after pregnancy, in her post, and added a caption with the details of her difficult challenge.

“I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here. I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart,” she started the caption. “I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up). I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself.”

“I feel sad for what could’ve been,” she continued. “Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad. I want to share this because I think it’s important.”

After explaining that she’s “uplifted and “encouraged” because the internet has become a place where people can share both good and bad news, she admitted that she’s not ready to talk about the “experience” of the miscarriage just yet but did reveal the physical symptoms she had. “(CONTENT WARNING – this may be difficult to read. Especially for those who have experienced a pregnancy loss),” she warned before writing about the fateful moment.

“It happened early one morning when I had intense cramping,” she further explained. “I passed the gestational sac – which was the size of a plum – in my bedroom. I was in complete shock when it happened. I sat and stared at it for hours – not able to fully comprehend what happened. And the utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating.”

Ali concluded her thoughtful message by explaining that she chose to share her experience to help others who have gone through the same thing. “We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently,” she wrote. “I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years. But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid – whatever they may be.”

Ali is already the mother of her daughter Molly, 4, and son Riley, 2, with her husband Kevin Manno, 37, whom she married in 2017.