Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Reunite & Share Dog Video To Encourage People To Wear Masks

Courteney Cox shared a hilarious video that featured dogs, face masks, and a cozy photo with her former ‘Friends’ co-star Jennifer Aniston as they promoted the protective gear in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courteney Cox, 56, and Jennifer Aniston, 51, are encouraging their fans to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing face masks in a new memorable video that included a canine-friendly reunion between them! Courteney shared the clip on her Instagram page on July 18 and it features two of the cutest dogs standing next to each other as written dialogue made to look like a conversation between them flashes on the screen. One dog has a face mask in his mouth as the other dog stares back.

“Just put it on!” it says on the screen underneath the dog with a mask before the camera pans over to the other dog and “No!!” pops up. “I’ll make it worth your while, come on now,” it then says underneath the first dog as he eventually drops the mask and the other one picks it up with his mouth. Both dogs then get close to each other and the hilarious message, “I’ve never been more attracted to you,” can be seen.

The video concludes by revealing a pic showing Courteney and Jennifer sitting and posing together while wearing matching blue tie-dye style masks as the pooches sit with them and they both lift up white masks over their mouths. Courteney simply captioned the post with two pink hearts.

The awesome reunion in the clip brought on a lot of positive responses from fans in the comments section of the post. “Love love love!” one fan wrote while another called them by their Friends characters’ names, “Monica and Rachel.” “I’m glad to see the two of you together,” a third commented while a fourth said, “Friendship never ends.”

Courteney and Jennifer’s latest hangout comes after they were seen hanging out with other former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, 56, in some happy pics Jen posted to her social media page in Jan. The trio, especially Courteney and Jen, are known for hanging out on a regular basis, proving that their relationship outside their popular comedy series is stronger than ever. A source previously told us that the two actresses mean a lot to each other and are very close.

“Jen cherishes her friendship with Courteney, they’ve seen each other through so many seasons, so many ups and downs and proven again and again that they can trust each other,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’ve been best friends for almost thirty years, at this point, there’s really no one Jen is closer to.”