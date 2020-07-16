In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the July 16 episode of ‘RHONY’, Dorinda Medley sends a stern warning to Luann de Lesseps after a heated fight leaves Sonja in tears.

The second half of Luann de Lesseps‘ fight with Sonja Morgan will play out during the July 16 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, and based on this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at this week’s drama, things only get worse when Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer get involved.

“Lu, you look so hot, but here’s the thing,” Sonja begins in the 90-second clip. This, of course, comes after the first half of their fight last week, when Luann kicked Sonja out of their new joint cabaret show, when Sonja seemed ungrateful for the opportunity. “What’s the thing?” Luann demands to know.

Sonja tells Luann that she’s always “supportive” of her, but Luann disagrees because she doesn’t feel that a friend should accept an opportunity and immediately wonder how much they’ll be getting paid. Last week, Sonja revealed she was only paid $225 for her part in Luann’s first cabaret show.

“I don’t know why Sonja puts up with that,” Dorinda wonders from the other room, as she starts discussing the drama with Ramona. “Cause I think she loves Luann, and she likes to perform,” Ramona says. But Dorinda feels that “Sonja should know her worth.”

“Well, maybe Sonja should do her own show,” Ramona suggests, and Dorinda agrees. Ramona then claims that Sonja was “doing cabaret before anyone was doing cabaret”, but before she could get any further, Luann jumped in from the other room and said she’s “listening” and wants to hear what else Ramona has to say.

But as Ramona tries explaining that Sonja once did cabaret, Luann cuts her off and says it was “caburlesque” — “not cabaret”. Luann then says she’s a “major cabaret star,” but Dorinda stops her from saying anything more and begs her not to get “high on your horse”.

Dorinda also accuses Luann of being “nasty” to Sonja, but she doesn’t think she was being nasty at all. Just “stop”, Dorinda begs Luann. “You’re being nasty to her. Bow down to her.”

Want to see more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.