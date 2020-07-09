‘RHONY’ Recap: Sonja Gets Kicked Out Of Luann’s New Cabaret Show After $225 Salary Reveal

‘I don’t want you in my show, you bitch,’ is exactly what Luann said to Sonja during the July 9 episode of ‘RHONY’ — after Sonja revealed her less than desirable salary to the group.

Well, it didn’t take long for the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City to wreak havoc in the Berkshires. Upon their return to the new and improved Blue Stone Manor, Dorinda Medley started off her hosting duties by showing everyone to their rooms, and fortunately for her, all the ladies seemed quite pleased with the remodel. Unlike years prior, the room selection was not what kicked off the crazy behavior.

Instead, it was a mysterious Instagram post shared by Elyse Slaine. On her way to Dorinda’s house, she shared a cryptic message online, saying, “It’s all fun and games until someone pisses me off.” Elyse didn’t name anyone specifically, but Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps both assumed she was talking about Ramona Singer.

Not only had Ramona been treating Elyse like she’s “insignificant”, but Elyse told Sonja Morgan that Ramona inappropriately gave her husband a massage recently. Basically, Elyse doesn’t think Ramona has been acting like a good friend, so when she arrived at Blue Stone Manor, she called Ramona out for it.

After a tear-filled discussion, Ramona actually apologized for her behavior and told Elyse that she means a lot to her. But the positive vibes didn’t last for very long. Immediately after their argument, Luann made an announcement, but her happy news led to another disastrous fight.

After Luann revealed that she and Sonja “are doing a show together”, Ramona asked if she’ll finally pay Sonja since she didn’t for the first show, but Sonja didn’t see that happening. “No, she never f***ing pays me”, she said.

Luann told Ramona to “shut the f*** up” and went on to explain that she wanted to bring Sonja into her show because she “loves her”. But Dorinda didn’t care and told Luann to “just pay her”, while Sonja suggested that Luann probably just wants to “exploit” her.

“Exploit you? I don’t need you. Go f*** yourself,” Luann told Sonja. She couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

Then, Sonja told the ladies that Luann only paid her “$225”, and their jaws hit the floor. Luann said it was because Sonja’s not a Broadway actor, but if she was, she’d get paid more.

“I am not going to pay Sonja Morgan more [than them] to take off her dress to be in my cabaret show,” Luann said during a private confessional. She then told Sonja that since she didn’t seem to “appreciate” the role being offered to her, she no longer wanted Sonja in her show.

“She doesn’t need me,” Sonja said defeatedly before breaking down in tears. Luann then stormed off and called Sonja a “bitch”. Yikes.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air Thursdays at 9pm on Bravo.