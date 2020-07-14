‘MasterChef Junior’ Season 8 First Look: Gordon Ramsay Puts A New Batch Of Kid Chefs To The Test

‘MasterChef Junior’ season 8 doesn’t premiere until September, but HollywoodLife has the first look trailer of the new season. New kids arrive to show off their culinary skills, and Daphne Oz joins the show.

MasterChef Junior season 8 is on the way, and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first footage of the upcoming episodes. It’s an “all moo season,” and there are big changes ahead. Daphne Oz is joining Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez as a new judge. Get ready for exciting challenges when these kid contestants put on their aprons.

Just because they’re kids doesn’t mean Gordon isn’t going to be tough on them. During one challenge, he asks the contestants which one of them didn’t cook their meat properly before it was served. That’s a big no-no in Gordon’s book! In another scene, he spits out whatever food he just put in his mouth.

MasterChef Junior is always a fun and exciting learning experience for the kid contestants. This is a culinary adventure unlike anything these contestants have ever been a part of before. No matter what, these adorable and talented contestants always learn so much and walk away even better young chefs.

The long-running series gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges while competing against other kids. This season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair; see how they size up to monster trucks at a motocross track; welcome Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the MasterChef kitchen for a donut challenge; and participate in a WWE-themed episode.

Nutrition expert and author Daphne is taking over for Christina Tosi as the third judge in season 8. By the end of the season, one talented kid will be named America’s newest MasterChef Junior, taking home the MasterChef Junior trophy and $100,000 grand prize. The hit culinary competition series will return with all-new episodes this September on FOX.