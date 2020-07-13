Paris Jackson, 22, Hugs Big Brother Prince, 23, As They ‘Reconnect’ In Rare Photo Together: ‘My Twin’

Paris Jackson took to her Instagram story to share a sweet photo with her smiling brother Prince and it proved their bond as siblings is stronger than ever.

Paris Jackson, 22, showed some love to her older brother Michael Joseph “Prince” Jackson, 23, in a rare adorable photo of the two of them on July 12! The daughter of Michael Jackson posted the snapshot to her Instagram stories and it showed her sitting behind her smiling bro and wrapping her arms around him while leaning her head on his shoulder. They cuties were outside on a cement step and surrounded by green trees.

“always fun reconnecting with my twin,” Paris captioned the pic.

Although Paris doesn’t usually share pics of her brothers, it’s clear to see it’s not affecting her love for them! The beauty has been more public about her life on social media than Prince or their younger brother Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson, 18, but it hasn’t stopped MJ’s fans from being curious about the the boys’ lives so it’s great to see Prince looking happy these days!

Before her latest pic with Prince, Paris showed off her love for him on his 23rd birthday in Feb. She took to Instagram to share a series of pics of the two of them enjoying memorable moments and captioned it with a sweet message. “This guy. right here. greatest big brother I know and role model a girl could ever hope for,” the caption began.

“You already know all the things that I want to say to you, so this Instagram thing is just for shits and gigs,” she continued. “Thanks for being my twin and my bestie I love you for always ’til the sun is swallowed by darkness and even after. happy birthday.”

Prince may be out of the spotlight most of the time, but it doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy with his impressive life. The young man graduated from Loyola University in 2019 and has been spending a lot of time helping with his charity, Heal Los Angeles. He opened up to Entertainment Tonight in Oct. about his love for helping others.

“I feel like the world is my oyster. I have so many opportunities,” he told ET. “I feel like my time is best devoted to the non-profit right now because that’s where my passion lies, and that’s where I feel I will get the most out of my life.”