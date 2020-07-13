‘Celebrity Call Center’ Preview: Reza Farahan Gives A Caller Some Very Cheeky Advice For Her Love Life

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Reza Farahan receives a call from a 27-year-old virgin in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Celebrity Call Center.’ The caller asks when she should tell guys she’s a virgin, and Reza has an answer.

Yael is a 27-year-old virgin from New York. She calls into the call center for some advice about how to navigate her dating life with this information in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 13 premiere of Celebrity Call Center. Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan takes Yael’s call.

Yael tells him that she doesn’t know when she should tell guys that she’s dating that she is a virgin. “If you’re a virgin, does that mean you’re a virgin in your mouth and downtown?” he asks her. Nick Cannon and Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor are also listening in. Yael says she’s a virgin in the “science of it.”

Reza gives her some advice. “Here’s what I would say: do not tell these men,” he tells her. Reza says to not tell the men until after the deed is done, and then have a celebration.

“No matter what you do, you’re going to give somebody a complex,” he continues. “There’s no easy way to let someone know they’re going to be the one and not make them feel some sort of way.”

Celebrity Call Center is based on the groundbreaking U.K. series of the same name. Ordinary people will call into the call center to receive advice from their favorite celebrities on fun, lighthearted, and relatable topics such as family, friends, relationships, work, and more. The one-on-one conversations will reveal an exclusive peek behind the celebrity curtain as they tap into their personal experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through any situation they find themselves in.

The celebrities participating this season include Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Todd Chrisley, Mikey Day, Terry and Heather Dubrow, Vivica A Fox, Nene Leakes, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne, Shangela, and more. Celebrity Call Center premieres July 13 at 10 p.m. on E! with back-to-back half-hour episodes.