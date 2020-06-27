Nikki Bella Cradles Her 8-Month Baby Bump In Curve-Hugging Black Dress As Due Date Approaches

Mother-to-be Nikki Bella radiated nothing but absolute beauty in her latest baby bump related photo!

Almost there! Nikki Bella, 36, showed off her 8-month baby bump in a stunning pic posted on Friday, June 26. The WWE superstar chatted about her lifestyle brand Birdbee as the caption while gazing at a bunch of snaps related to her line. She cradled her growing belly in a little black dress that went all the way past her knees. Her jet black hair cascaded down both sides of her shoulders as her fans couldn’t contain their excitement about her being only weeks away from welcoming baby number one with fiance Artem Chigvintzev, 38.

Nikki and Artem are so close to parenthood and it could not be more exciting for the engaged duo! She has had zero problem taking to her social media day in and day out and keeping her followers updated on where she’s at pregnancy wise all while stunning in a variety of maternity-related ensembles.

She has also been candid with her millions of fans about the every day struggles pregnant women face. Nikki shared a snap/video combination of her massive bump in just a bra, underwear and gorgeous robe on Instagram on Saturday, June 20, where she explained why there was such a visible stain on the bottom of her bra.

“And excuse the oil everywhere, I was just oiling up my belly so much,” she revealed. I do it about three times a day, very dedicated morning and night, and if I have time during the day I just fully oil up and all that.”

It is not only an exciting time for Nikki as her twin sister Brie is also pregnant! She and husband Daniel Bryan, 39, are expecting their 2nd child later this year. They welcomed daughter Birdie, 3, into the world on May 9, 2017.