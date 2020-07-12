Megan Thee Stallion Gets Called Out For Hanging With Kylie After She Became BFF’s With Jordyn

Megan Thee Stallion went live on Instagram with new pal Kylie Jenner, and came under fire for seemingly ‘betraying’ her friend Jordyn Woods.

Megan Thee Stallion is having a hot girl summer, and showed it off in a July 11 Instagram Live with Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul exclaimed “we’re going live!” as she popped into the video, pouted her lips, and flashed a peace sign at the camera. The pair were in a pool with a purple light during Megan’s livestream, and stunned in black and gold bikinis. But it wasn’t Megan’s glam makeup or pretty swimwear that caught the attention of fans — it was her new gal pal. The “Savage” rapper has been friends with Jordyn Woods since 2019, and fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be familiar with the beef between the 22-year-old and her former BFF Kylie, following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“Wasn’t Megan just hanging out with Jordan,” one fan commented on a repost of the video, while another said, “Megan really that girl from high school that hangs out with everybody.” Others theorized that Kylie was “tryna replace jordyn with Megan” however some commended the songstress for being friendly with both women. “I like how Meg can hang out with Jordyn and Kylie. Unbothered. Some of y’all jealous friends need to take notes,” one wrote, while a second fan commented, “Megan is really good at networking and keeping business and personal ish separate.”

Jordyn and Megan have been spotted together on multiple occasions! Back in August 2019, the duo left Catch Nightclub together. The “Hot Girl Summer” hit-maker rocked a tiny, white crop which she paired with black leggings. She tossed a studded leather jacket on top and was looking effortlessly cool as she left the LA hot spot. Jordyn looked equally cool, and some fans commented that the pair seemed to be attached at the hip throughout the summer of 2019.

Jordyn and Kylie’s close relationship however, was ripped apart after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Jordyn later apologized for the inappropriate kiss in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk. “I’m no home-wrecker,” Jordyn tearfully said in the interview. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love, and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never tried to steal someone’s man.”