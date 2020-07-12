Heather Morris Asks To Join Search For Her Close Friend Naya Rivera: ‘I Want To Help In Any Way’

Heather Morris shared an emotional statement about how she wants to get involved with the search to find her ‘close friend’ Naya Rivera.

Heather Morris is going above and beyond to be part of former Glee co-star Naya Rivera‘s rescue efforts. The 33-year-old responded to a tweet issued by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department who said that the search operations on Saturday, July 11, was “winding down” and that they would resume the following morning in hopes of finding the mother-of-one. “My name is Heather Morris, I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she tweeted.

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and I want to help in any way,” she continued. “I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.” Naya’s mother and father Yolanda and George and her younger brother Mychal Rivera was seen arriving at Lake Piru on Saturday, July 11, during day 4 of the rescue efforts. Police have previously confirmed that she “may never” be found if her body is “entangled in something” under the water.

Things got that much more emotional when Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey (who she shares a 4-year-old son named Josey Hollis with) was seen breaking down in tears on Saturday at Lake Piru. He appeared to be in a completely fragile state amid the unbelievable situation they are all in.

The sadness over this situation has taken its toll on many people who know Naya well. Her other former Glee castmate Matthew Morrison, 41, looked quite melancholy when he was seen leaving a Home Depot over the weekend.

Actor Tahj Mowry, 34, mourned Naya in his own dedication where he revealed that she was his “first love”. He wrote in part, “⁣Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.”