Tweets
Hollywood Life

Heather Morris Asks To Join Search For Her Close Friend Naya Rivera: ‘I Want To Help In Any Way’

Actor Ryan Dorsey, right and his wife, actress Naya Rivera attend an after party for the screening of the television series finale of FX's "Justified" in Los Angeles on LA Screening of "Justified" Series Finale Event - After Party, Los Angeles, USA
Lake Piru, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey makes it Lake Piru today to meet with Naya's family including her mom, dad and brother who have been at the lake all morning for the continued search and rescue for Naya. Ryan can be seen very emotional along with all the family members as they try to come to grips with every bit of time passing by, with the hopes of finding Naya becoming slimmer. Naya's brother and dad George appeared to lead the way in some type of respect to connecting with Naya one more time by jumping in the water for what looked like a spiritual moment for the family. Pictured: Ryan Dorsey BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lake Piru, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey makes it Lake Piru today to meet with Naya's family including her mom, dad and brother who have been at the lake all morning for the continued search and rescue for Naya. Ryan can be seen very emotional along with all the family members as they try to come to grips with every bit of time passing by, with the hopes of finding Naya becoming slimmer. Naya's brother and dad George appeared to lead the way in some type of respect to connecting with Naya one more time by jumping in the water for what looked like a spiritual moment for the family. Pictured: Ryan Dorsey, George Rivera BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lake Piru, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey makes it Lake Piru today to meet with Naya's family including her mom, dad and brother who have been at the lake all morning for the continued search and rescue for Naya. Ryan can be seen very emotional along with all the family members as they try to come to grips with every bit of time passing by, with the hopes of finding Naya becoming slimmer. Naya's brother and dad George appeared to lead the way in some type of respect to connecting with Naya one more time by jumping in the water for what looked like a spiritual moment for the family.Pictured: Ryan DorseyBACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Heather Morris shared an emotional statement about how she wants to get involved with the search to find her ‘close friend’ Naya Rivera.

Heather Morris is going above and beyond to be part of former Glee co-star Naya Rivera‘s rescue efforts. The 33-year-old responded to a tweet issued by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department who said that the search operations on Saturday, July 11, was “winding down” and that they would resume the following morning in hopes of finding the mother-of-one. “My name is Heather Morris, I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” she tweeted.

“I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and I want to help in any way,” she continued. “I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.” Naya’s mother and father Yolanda and George and her younger brother Mychal Rivera was seen arriving at Lake Piru on Saturday, July 11, during day 4 of the rescue efforts. Police have previously confirmed that she “may never” be found if her body is “entangled in something” under the water.

Things got that much more emotional when Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey (who she shares a 4-year-old son named Josey Hollis with) was seen breaking down in tears on Saturday at Lake Piru. He appeared to be in a completely fragile state amid the unbelievable situation they are all in.

The sadness over this situation has taken its toll on many people who know Naya well. Her other former Glee castmate Matthew Morrison, 41, looked quite melancholy when he was seen leaving a Home Depot over the weekend.

Ryan Dorsey
Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey seen in tears at Lake Piru. Credit: Backgrid

Actor Tahj Mowry, 34, mourned Naya in his own dedication where he revealed that she was his “first love”. He wrote in part, “⁣Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.”