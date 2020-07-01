Garcelle Beauvais Didn’t Want To Be ‘An Angry Black Woman’ On ‘RHOBH’: ‘That’s Not Who I Am’

Coming into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais , 53, wanted to be her real self — not play into a stereotype if asked to. “Did I feel pressure of being the first Black woman on [RHOBH]? Yes, I definitely felt pressure that people wanted me to come in and do a certain thing or have a chip on my shoulder,” Garcelle admitted on the July 1 episode of Reality Life with Kate Casey.

Garcelle refused to let media’s problematic tendency to portray Black women as angry or sassy overtake her real personality. “I really didn’t want to be labeled an angry black woman. That’s not who I am,” she said. “I just wanted to stay true to who I am, and I think that’s what people have been able to see so far.”

Meanwhile, it’s fans of the Bravo show that can be angry when sharing their opinions over the drama surrounding the cast. “I was not prepared for how social media takes over. Lisa Rinna told me that it is one thing to shoot the show,” Garcelle said during the podcast. “It’s another to see it and what the others have said about you. Then the whole world weighs in. There are so many layers to be on the show.”