Phaedra Parks Has The Perfect Comeback When Asked If She’s Returning To ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks answered the question on many Bravo fans’ minds: is she open to returning to ‘RHOA’?

It has been three years since Phaedra Parks‘ dramatic exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and she’s now ready to talk about the potential idea of coming back. Such a possibility may end in the talking stage, though, judging by her interview with That Grape Juice shared on June 30! Phaedra was asked if she’d be “open to returning” to the Bravo show, and she cryptically replied, “I’m actually working on finding love, not fighting with my love.”

This was a jab, of course, to RHOA and a reference to her new gig on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition. Phaedra elaborated on what she meant in another interview, in addition to sounding more promising about a possible return to RHOA.

“Well you know what, keep hope alive,” Phaedra teased after being asked about a RHOA comeback in a video interview conducted by People. However, she added, “But, you know right now I’m trying to find love. I’m not trying to fight love…I’m in a different place right now which is why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp so that you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting.”

Fans can watch Phaedra find love once the new season of Marriage Boot Camp, which premieres on July 2 and will show Phaedra work out the issues of her long-distance relationship with actor and rapper Medina Islam. They have been dating since March of 2019 — so, long after Phaedra departed RHOA!

HollywoodLife even obtained an EXCLUSIVE supertease for the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition. In it, Phaedra makes a big confession: “Medina and I have never had sex.” We were also given a sneak peek at the other stars’ relationship drama in the rest of the clip!

Phaedra’s longtime run on RHOA, which began in 2010, ended after the explosive Season 9 reunion that aired in May of 2017. Porsha Williams accused Phaedra of being the person who told her that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker had plans to drug and rape her. It was a dangerous and untrue rumor that Kandi strongly denied and even brought her to tears during the reunion.