Patrick Dempsey Channels Iconic ‘Grey’s’ Character Derek Shepherd To Urge Fans To Wear Face Coverings  

Dr. Derek Shepherd wants you to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. See Patrick Dempsey channel his ‘McDreamy’ character in a new selfie on June 29!

Patrick Dempsey, aka Dr. Derek (“McDreamy”) Shepherd, sent an important message to fans on Monday about the importance of face coverings. The Grey’s Anatomy actor, 54, shared a closeup selfie to Instagram that showed him wearing a black and white checkered mask amid the global health crisis. And, it was his caption that had Grey’s fans in their feelings.

(Photo credit: Patrick Dempsey/Instagram)

“It’s a Beautiful Day to Save Lives,” he wrote in next to the photo — a line that his Grey’s character, Derek Shepherd often uses on before performing surgery. Patrick also added the hashtags, “#WearAMask,” “#COVID19,” and “#YourActionsSaveLives.” The actor’s new grey hair and beautiful blue eyes were visible in the closeup selfie. He debuted the salt and pepper do’ at the end of May.

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd in ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (Photo credit: Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Fans couldn’t help but reminisce in the comments about Patrick’s iconic character in the hit medical drama.

“If he came back to ‘Grey’s’ 2020 would be saved,” one Instagram user wrote. “OMG he said the iconic line,” another Grey’s fanatic added, along with tearful emojis. More comments similar to the latter followed, with one fan writing, “This caption gave me chills.” Patrick starred as a main fixture in Grey’s Anatomy since the show’s inception in 2005. He left the show in 2015.

Patrick’s advocation for face coverings comes as many states, including California where the actor resides, are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases. The Made of Honor actor also shared shared a Politico video of Dr. Anthony Fauci speaking on the importance of taking action to curb the spread of the virus.

“Please, please listen to what he is saying,” Patrick wrote in the caption of a video post on Instagram, Saturday, June 27. “Take a few minutes to watch this and really pay attention,” the actor urged. “We can make this go away! We are all in this together. We can do this people, but we have to be mindful and support each other,” he continued, adding, “Wear a mask please.”