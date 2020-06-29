Nikki Blonsky took to her TikTok account at the end of Pride Month to proudly announce that she is gay! The ‘Hairspray’ actress celebrated by showing off her dance moves set to Diana Ross’ smash hit ‘I’m Coming Out!’

Nikki Blonsky was totally feeling herself and beaming with pride in her latest post to her TikTok account! The Hairspray actress, 31, took to the social media app on June 28, posting a video of herself lounging in the grass as Diana Ross’s 1980 hit tune “I’m Coming Out” began to play. Pretty soon, Nikki was on her feet, lip syncing to the song and dancing around as if she was back on the set of the 2007 hit film! But the song had an even bigger meaning for the actress.

In the caption to the clip, Nikki wrote, “Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay!” The enthusiasm and pride that Nikki showed in her video was totally matched in her caption, as she added the hashtags “pride,” “I’m coming out,” and “hairspray!” It was such a fun moment for the star who audiences completely fell in love with when she debuted in the movie musical over a decade ago!

Nikki rose to fame after winning the role of Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 film adaptation of Hairspray. At the time, Nikki was only 19 years old when she donned the iconic hairdo associated with the musical and put on her dancing shoes to wow audiences and critics alike! Nikki’s work in the film led her to award nominations as well, scoring a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical at the 2008 Golden Globe Awards! Nikki starred alongside John Travolta, Zac Efron, Amanda Bynes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Queen Latifah, and more in the ensemble film.

Since her success in Hairspray, Nikki has gone on to appear in a number of films and TV series. In 2010, she led the ABC Family series Huge as Willamena Rader, and in 2013 appeared for two-episode stint on the NBC series Smash. She’s also appeared in films like The English Teacher and The Last Movie Star. She can currently be seen in the 2020 TV series Quarantine.

Nikki’s announcement comes at the end of Pride Month, which commemorates the work done by activists in the LGBTQIA+ community following the June 1969 Stonewall riots that ignited the movement. Across Hollywood, stars have been commemorating and celebrating the occasion with thoughtful posts about their loved ones and supportive messages to the LGBTQIA+ community. Nikki’s coming out announcement is the latest joyful celebration of pride, where the star has fully embraced her authentic, amazing self!