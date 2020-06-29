Fabolous & Jadakiss Shout-Out Kobe Bryant Amid Heated Verzuz Battle: ‘Rest In Peace To The Black Mamba’

Jadakiss and Fabolous played all their old school hits on the latest Verzuz battle, but took time out to honor the late Kobe Bryant. Fabolous even revealed how he met the LA Lakers legend!

Fabolous, 42, and Jadakiss, 45, were the latest duo to go head-to-head on Swizz Beatz‘ and Timbaland‘s viral Verzuz battles! Listeners relived the late ’90s/early 2000’s glory days of hip-hop as the iconic rappers took turns playing their old tracks, but it was one from 2002 — Fabolous’s “Trade It All Pt2” featuring P. Diddy and Jagged Edge — that made the lead rapper nostalgic for the late Kobe Bryant.

“Rest in peace to Kobe Bryant,” Fabolous said, before revealing that he met the legendary Los Angeles Lakers star for the “first time” at the set of the video shoot for “Trade It All Pt2.” Fabolous even recalled that DJ Clue asked the NBA star to be in the video, but teased that Kobe “curved” him. “You know that’s Kobe, you got to respect,” Fabolous mused.

Jadakiss made sure to pay his respects as well — but wanted to get back to the music! “Definitely rest in peace to the Black Mamba, always respect to him. But we ain’t going change it up, he tried to switch it up ladies and gentlemen. We gon’ stick to the script,” Jadakiss said, and immediately launched into a recording of The Lox‘s 1998 track “All For The Love.”

The New York natives’ Verzuz battle was announced via Instagram on June 25. “NY next up @myfabolouslife vs @jadakiss, the Instagram post read, along with three fire emojis. “Monday, June 29th, 8PM EST on #VERZUZ | Watch on our IG or @applemusic in HD. Drinks by @CIROC,” the caption also read, referencing Diddy‘s infamous Vodka brand. Jada posted, “Back in the Zone this Monday @jadakiss vs @myfabolouslife @verzuztv live & @appletv for HD🙌🏽 drinks by @CIROC,” adding, “Gotta give the people what they want lol.” He can say that again!

Jadakiss — born Jason Terrance Phillips — hit the music scene in the early 90s as part of group The Lox. The crew scored one of their biggest hits, a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. after his 1997 death, called “We’ll Always Love Big Poppa,” and were also memorably featured on Mariah Carey‘s “Honey” remix that same year. Jada opted to go solo in 2001, making his debut with album Kiss Tha Game Goodbye, actively collaborating with other artists including Anthony Hamilton, Mya and Ja Rule.

Fabulous, née John David Jackson, released his debut album in Sept. 2001 titled Ghetto Fabolous. The album spawned the hit “Trade It All” feat. Jagged Edge, followed by his biggest song to date, “Into You.” The 2003 track featured Canadian star Tamia, sampling her original 1999 track “So Into You.” He was also featured on Christina Milian‘s signature 2004 track “Dip It Low.”