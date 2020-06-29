’90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Reveals The Moment She ‘Wanted To Turn Back’ & Not Move To South Korea

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ star Deavan Clegg admits to HL that she considered not going to South Korea to be with Jihoon Lee and reveals her ‘biggest challenge’ since moving to South Korea.

Deavan Clegg took a leap of faith and moved across the world to be with Jihoon Lee. In the June 22 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan packed up her life in America and headed to the airport with her kids and mom to move to South Korea. The road to this move wasn’t easy. Deavan urged Jihoon to get a real job so he could support their family, which includes their son, Taeyang, and Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla.

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Deavan, who revealed she thought about backing out of moving to South Korea at the last minute. “It was probably the moment I got to the airport,” Deavan admitted. “It felt real at that point. So I kind of wanted to turn back, but at the same time, I had already sold everything and needed to give it a shot.”

In South Korea, Jihoon confessed to his friends that he didn’t have a real job like he had promised Deavan. HollywoodLife asked the mom-of-two whether or not it would have impacted her decision if Jihoon had revealed his true job status to her beforehand. “It’s hard to say if I would have changed my mind,” she said. “Mainly because I did have a large amount of savings in case that were to happen, so I feel like I was like preparing for it in the back of my head.”

Moving to South Korea would be a massive change for anyone. Deavan opened up about what’s been the toughest challenge for her so far. “For sure the biggest challenge would just have to be communication,” she revealed. “Not necessarily while in Korea itself — because a lot of people in Korea do speak English and there’s English everywhere you go — it’s more of just the communication aspect with Jihoon and the in-laws that has become difficult.”

In the trailer for season 2, there’s a glimpse of Deavan admitting that she’s “scared” as the coronavirus starts to spread in South Korea. The situation will be explored in later episodes of the season. “At one point in time, Korea was the most infected, and that’s going to be a huge journey that you guys get to see,” Deavan told HollywoodLife. “You’ll see that aspect of when it hit hard right before it came to America. For me, it was just really scary because I was in a different country. I didn’t have family. It was definitely weird and scary. Everyone’s going through it right now in America as well, so hopefully, the people can relate to the show by seeing those later episodes.” 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.