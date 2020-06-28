BET Awards Best Dressed 2019: Look Back At Karrueche Tran & More Slaying On The Red Carpet Last Year

The 2020 BET Awards are fast approaching, and ahead of the show, we’re looking back at some of the best looks from last year’s red carpet!

The 2019 BET Awards were a night to remember! This year, the award show will look much different, as it will take place virtually amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, in 2019, the red carpet was abuzz with celebrities showing off their stunning style. From sexy outfits to gorgeous gowns, plenty of the women at the 2019 show totally wowed us with their red carpet looks.

La La Anthony had one of our favorite looks of the night at the 2019 BET Awards. She wore a bejeweled mini dress, which put her legs on full display. The ensemble featured long sleeves, as well as sheer fabric across one side of La La’s chest. She completed her gorgeous look with sky-high heels and her hair pulled back into a curled ponytail.

Last year’s host, Regina Hall, arrived to the red carpet on the early side, and she looked ready to take on the big job for the first time. Karrueche Tran was also among the first to arrive, and she was totally slaying in her bright yellow suit. Another early arrival was Boomerang star, Lala Milan, who looked super fierce in her white gown with a high leg slit. The dress hugged her figure perfectly, and she was glowing as she took red carpet pics.

Eva Marcille was several months pregnant when she hit up the red carpet, and she looked SO great in her pink dress with major leg cutout. Her baby bump was on full display, and she cradled it while taking red carpet photos. The ensemble also featured cutouts throughout the middle, so it was pretty sexy for a maternity look!

like Cardi B and more!