Tamra Judge Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Who Claims Her Support Of The LGBTQ Community Is ‘Disingenuous’

‘RHOC’ star Tamra Judge has responded to a ‘hater’ after she posted about her support for the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge, 52, is showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community — but not everyone believes she’s being genuine. The reality star took to Instagram on June 27 to share a video of herself walking up a flight of stairs, accompanied by a caption with an extensive list of “steps you can take to support LGBTQ”. She wrote, “1. Educate yourself 2. Raise awareness 3. Be sensitive and respectful 4. Lead by example 5. Speak out about offensive verbal comments 6. Love All. The list can go on and on. Most of all just be a good human and let people be who they want to be.” She also added a series of multi colored flag emojis and the hashtag #pride.

One follower commented on the clip, “This stance of yours comes off disingenuous,” to which Tamra quickly clapped back, “Of course always a hater … ugh.” The ex Bravo personality has a murky past when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. Last year, her son Ryan Vieth, 34, went on a homophobic rant when he shared a screenshot of an article which read, “Britain’s first transgender family reveals son, 5, is also transitioning.” In the now deleted Instagram post, he wrote, “LET’S BE F**KING REAL, THE WORLD IS F**KED. COMPLETEDLY F**KED. The only thing that kid should be transitioning into is being a 6-year-old. Anything else is abusive brainwashing.”

Tamra not only liked the post, but also commented, “Wow, that’s sad. 5-year-old cannot make a decision like that.” After swift, and severe backlash from fans, the California native issued an apology. “I have been extremely upset my son would post such a thing. A post that I did NOT see because he took it down immediately knowing it was WRONG. Admittedly, I had a concerned ‘mom’ moment when referring to a post about a 5-year-old making life altering decisions. My comment did not come from a place of hate,” she wrote in her Jan. 2019 apology.

She added, “I’ve encouraged Ryan to make his own amends, but in the meantime, I’m extremely sorry. His words were harsh and unacceptable. I have nothing but love and respect for the LGBTQ community … always have, always will. I will continue 2019 with a renewal of peace, wellness and love for all.”