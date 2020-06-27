Exclusive
Hailey Baldwin ‘Very Hurt’ Justin Bieber’s Been Accused Of Sexual Assault: ‘She Takes These Things Seriously’

Justin Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against ‘outrageous lies’ of sexual assault. A source reveals Hailey Baldwin’s thoughts about her husband’s legal ordeal.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is standing by Justin Bieber, 26, as her husband takes two anonymous social media users to court over their allegations of sexual assault. “Hailey is very hurt because they take these things very seriously,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “It was very obvious this couldn’t be true and factually impossible and she knows that.”

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been married since Sept. 2018. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

There were two incidents total detailed in the $20 million defamation lawsuit that Justin filed, which HollywoodLife obtained court documents of on June 27. “One of these allegations [Hailey] herself was with him. There are multiple pictures all over the internet showing this,” our source adds, referring to “malicious false statements” that accused Justin of “sexually assaulting [a social media user who goes by Kadi] in a hotel room in New York City following the night of May 4, 2015,” according to the court documents.

The anonymous social media user had accused Justin of sexual assault after the 2015 Met Gala. However, “immediately after” the fashion gala in NYC, Justin “went to and attended a celebrity hosted private after-party at Up & Down, attended by dozens of other celebrities and witnesses…Bieber did not leave the celebrity after-party until close to 4 AM, when he then stopped at a hot-dog stand,” the court documents read. “In [the accuser’s] fabrication, Kadi claims that she was invited-up and joined Bieber and a group of people hanging-out in his hotel room at 2:30 AM.”

The documents further claimed that the accuser “tweeted contradictory statements,” such as a tweet shared in June of 2015 — after the Met Gala — that allegedly read, “I swear if we don’t meet I’ll find you and f–k you @justinbieber #JustinForMMVA.” Then, there was the other accuser — a social media user listed as Danielle in the court documents —  who “accused Justin of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014” after his surprise performance at the South by Southwest music festival.
While Justin did perform at SXSW, the pop star adamantly denied staying at the Four Seasons Hotel. The singer pointed out that he and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez “stayed together at a rental property managed by DEN Property Group,” and Justin even provided a receipt from this Airbnb stay on his personal Twitter while personally denying the allegations.
Now, Justin is shooting down both the claims of sexual assault as “blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations” and “outrageous, fabricated lies” in the lawsuit. Justin and his legal team even suspected that the allegations may come from the same person based on the timing of the accusatory posts, or suspected that the two social media users “conspired” for “a scheme to achieve fame and harm Bieber” (per the new documents). Such accusations are not new to Justin, however. “Close friends are explaining that Justin has been dealing with these accusations for so many years,” our source tells HollywoodLife. “He kind of goes numb to them and he just hopes people will see the truth.”