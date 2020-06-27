’90 Day Fiance’s Pedro Jimeno Shows Off His Ripped Figure After 45 Lb. Weight Loss — Before & After Pics

’90 Day Fiance’ star Pedro Jimeno is a whole new man! The reality TV personality showed off his totally new figure after a massive weight loss.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Pedro Jimeno is showing off his ripped physique! The TLC reality star put his 45 pound weight loss on display on June 26, when he posted a shirtless selfie to Instagram. “7 months of hard work and commitment give results from 210lb to 165,” the 28-year-old wrote in the caption. “Thanks to everyone for your support. Muay Thai + intermittent fasting @bangkokboxingfitness @san__man @tommy_savage82.”

In the snap he wore nothing but grey gym shorts, adorned with tiny pictures of bananas. Fans were thrilled to see Pedro working on his physique, and hundreds took to the comments section of his pic. “Looking great keep up the good work,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Looking great Pedro! Good job!” Back in Oct. 2019, the TV personality teased his body transformation with a before-and-after pic, crediting the change to martial arts training. “After 2 months of muay thai there is a big difference, training with the legend @khunponmuaythai,” he wrote. “YES YOU CAN!!!!” He also told his followers that he was “improving day by day and losing weight.”

Pedro and his wife Chantel Everett appeared on season 4 of the popular TLC series 90 Day Fiancé. The pair met while she was on vacation in his native Dominican Republic. They now have a spin off series The Family Chantel, and HollywoodLife spoke to them exclusively about what fans should expect from the show. “You’re going to see things from more so each person — my brother, my sister, my mom, my dad, Pedro’s mother, and sister,” Chantel told HL. “You’ll see things from their points of view and even more in-depth and they have their own lives that you’re going to be introduced to as well.”

Chantel also noted that “since our families are a big problem that’s affecting our relationship, we will be attending family counseling.” Chantel and Pedro have experienced their fair share of obstacles and their relationship is still a work in progress. “We’re still working on it,” Chantel said. “We are still working on trying to keep things between Pedro and I and not letting the outside world affect us especially when it comes to our families and people who love us and have strong opinions about what we should be doing.”