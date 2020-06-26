‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Finale Preview: Red Admits He’s ‘Nervous’ About Proposing To Toya

Red Rushing goes to pick out an engagement ring for Toya Johnson in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ finale. Red says the closer he gets to proposing, the more ‘nervous’ he gets!

Red Rushing is ready to take the next step with Toya Johnson. He’s ready to put a ring on it! He goes engagement ring shopping in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle finale, which will air June 29. He’s brought along the maid of honor and best man to help him out with picking out the perfect ring.

Red begins going through rings trying to figure out the best one for Toya. Red wants to make sure that Toya is “happy” with the engagement ring. He tells the salesperson that he “definitely wants the diamonds on the band” of Toya’s engagement ring.

“I try to say that I’m a pretty cool and calm and collective guy, but the closer it get, I am kind of getting a little nervous,” Red admits. This is a big move. Nerves are totally understandable!

Red is asked when he’s going to pop the question to Toya. All he says is, “Soon.” He wants to be a little cryptic so the moment is really special for him and Toya. “I’m, of course, still arranging the upcoming engagement party with everyone. But as far as the proposal, that’s top-secret,” he reveals in our preview. By the end of his visit, Red has found the perfect engagement ring for Toya.

Red proposed in Nov. 2019. Toya announced the news with a sweet Instagram post. “Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! looking forward to forever with you,” she wrote. The couple started dating in 2017. They have a daughter together named Reign, who was born in 2018. Toya has another daughter, Reginae Carter, 21, whom she shares with Lil Wayne. The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle finale will air June 29 at 8 p.m. on VH1.