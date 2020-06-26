Exclusive Video
‘Friends & Family Hustle’ Finale Preview: Red Admits He’s ‘Nervous’ About Proposing To Toya

Television Personality Antonia Toya Carter Wright at the 9th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas Nv On Saturday August 13 2011 Usa Las Vegas 9th Annual Ford Hoodie Awards at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nv On Saturday, August 13, 2011
Rapper Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter and her mother Antonia "Toya" Wright leave 'The Wendy Williams Show' in NYC. Pictured: Antonia 'Toya' Wright,Reginae Carter Antonia 'Toya' Wright Ref: SPL954919 180215 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Toya Wright and Robert 'Red' Rushing MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Fashion Highlights, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Toya Wright and Ludacris attend the 2016 McDonald's Flavor Battle Finale at Terminal West, in Atlanta McDonald's Flavor Battle Finale, Atlanta, USA - 17 Dec 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Red Rushing goes to pick out an engagement ring for Toya Johnson in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ finale. Red says the closer he gets to proposing, the more ‘nervous’ he gets!

Red Rushing is ready to take the next step with Toya Johnson. He’s ready to put a ring on it! He goes engagement ring shopping in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle finale, which will air June 29. He’s brought along the maid of honor and best man to help him out with picking out the perfect ring.

Red begins going through rings trying to figure out the best one for Toya. Red wants to make sure that Toya is “happy” with the engagement ring. He tells the salesperson that he “definitely wants the diamonds on the band” of Toya’s engagement ring.

Toya Johnson Red
Toya Johnson and Red Rushing on the red carpet at the 2019 VMAs. (REX/Shutterstock)

“I try to say that I’m a pretty cool and calm and collective guy, but the closer it get, I am kind of getting a little nervous,” Red admits. This is a big move. Nerves are totally understandable!

Red is asked when he’s going to pop the question to Toya. All he says is, “Soon.” He wants to be a little cryptic so the moment is really special for him and Toya. “I’m, of course, still arranging the upcoming engagement party with everyone. But as far as the proposal, that’s top-secret,” he reveals in our preview. By the end of his visit, Red has found the perfect engagement ring for Toya.

Red proposed in Nov. 2019. Toya announced the news with a sweet Instagram post. “Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! looking forward to forever with you,” she wrote. The couple started dating in 2017. They have a daughter together named Reign, who was born in 2018. Toya has another daughter, Reginae Carter, 21, whom she shares with Lil Wayne. The T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle finale will air June 29 at 8 p.m. on VH1.