Katherine Langford Reveals Why She Didn’t Return For The ’13 Reasons Why’ Series Finale

Unfortunately, Katherine Langford couldn’t film any of the episodes for the last ever season of ’13 Reasons Why.’ The actress had a great excuse, though!

Katherine Langford’s famous character on Netflix, Hannah Baker, sets forth the story on 13 Reasons Why. So, it was quite surprising when the actress couldn’t return for the fourth and final season of the drama series, which arrived on June 5. But you’ll be seeing her on Netflix again, soon enough.

“I think I was still filming Cursed, so I wasn’t able to go in and shoot anything,” Katherine told Digital Spy, referring to her new young adult fantasy series that’s coming to Netflix on July 17. Cursed is based on an Arthurian legend and stars Katherine, who plays “a teenage sorceress named Nimue” and “encounters a young Arthur on his quest to find a powerful and ancient sword,” according to the show’s IMDb page. Katherine has been so busy, she hasn’t even found the time to fully catch up on her old Netflix show!

“It’s funny because I haven’t fully seen season three or four – but I’m making my way through season three and watching season four now that that chapter’s closed,” Katherine continued to tell Digital Spy. She had kind words for her former castmates, however, who included leading stars Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe and Christian Navarro. “I’m really proud of everyone in the cast, and we’re still really tight. In many ways, I already know what happens and I’m just so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives,” she added.

The show was still able to work around Katherine’s absence, however! The show took footage from the Winter Formal scene of Season 1 to film the last episode, in which Hannah walks to Clay Jensen (played by Dylan) in his vision after graduation. Don’t worry; Katherine was aware of her special cameo. “Yes, I did. I did know. Yeah,” she confirmed with the outlet, when asked about the sentimental scene.

13 Reasons Why is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher. Season 1 of the Netflix show starts with the suicide of Katherine’s character, Hannah, who leaves behind eight cassette tapes in the wake of her death. Katherine parted ways with the series after Season 2, which ended with her character’s funeral. “Hannah…I love you…and I let you go,” Katherine wrote in a tribute for her role, which she shared to Instagram in 2018.