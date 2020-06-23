‘Space Force’ Scene-Stealer Owen Daniels Raves Over Working With Steve Carrell: There Is ‘No One On His Level’

Owen Daniels has had two exciting ventures in quarantine, appearing in both ‘Upload’ & ‘Space Force.’ The actor spoke to HL about his experience in both comedic series!

Owen Daniels cinched majorly funny and scene-stealing roles in both Space Force and Upload, working across iconic actor Steve Carell in the Netflix series and Robbie Ammell in the Amazon Prime show. In Space Force, Owen plays a young man who is inspired by Carrell’s Mark, who is attempting to build a space force to get “boots on the moon” by 2024 and beat other countries to get there first. Owen’s Obie Hanrahan ends up being chosen to the space force and disaster ensues as a band of untrained astronauts attempt to go into space.

“When I was really young, I actually go to do a scene with Steve on The Office and I’ve grown up watching him,” Owen explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “There really is no one on Earth who I think is at his level. He is just the best comedic performer and there’s just no words to describe how lucky I am to have been able to work with him.”

Owen was able to flex his own comedic chops in Space Force and again in Upload, in which he plays the AI Guy — an employee at the virtual afterlife of Lake View, who serves multiple functions. “He’s kind of in the background of every scene, and I try to make them all a little different,” he explained of the multiple roles the AI Guy takes on. “He’s someone who just wants to please the clients as much as possible, and that’s just something I always kept in mind.”

When it comes to his own comedy and inspiration, Owen told HL he tries to mold together the styles of the many comedians he likes, like Kenan Thompson and Will Ferrell. “I’ll watch things over and over again and mimic them until it becomes more defined and second nature for me,” he explained. “It’s really just a big stew of great people that I try to mix together and make something different and my own.”

Be sure to tune into Space Force available now on Netflix and Upload, available now on Amazon Prime Video.