J. Prince Claps Back After NBA Youngboy Lashes Out Over Break-In: You’re ‘Dumber Than A Box Of Rocks’

NBA Youngboy called out J. Prince for turning his house’s break-in into a public announcement — even if the music executive saved his car keys. So, J. Prince fired back!



J. Prince was just trying to help — even if NBA YoungBoy didn’t appreciate the music executive’s public approach of offering aid. Youngboy, 20, told J. Prince, 55, to “mind your f–in’ business” after the Rap-A-Lot CEO announced via Instagram that the younger rapper’s Houston home was broken into, but claimed that the thieves called him and thus J. Prince got ahold of Youngboy’s car keys. J. Prince lashed back in an equally angry clapback that he called, “A MESSAGE TO DUMB BOY.”

“I see you took my kindness for weakness. ‘Cause you’re a dumb boy with limited thinking ability and disrespectful. Youre talking slick and acting like you and your brother wasn’t down with me and letting it be known that you was Mob Ties,” J. Prince said in an IGTV video, shared on June 23.

“You seem to be dumber than a box of rocks or you despise wisdom,” J. Prince continued. He even took a jab at the younger rapper’s security, adding, “What you should be mad about is the lie you’re living and the weak-a– security being sleep in front of your house.”

The feud started when J. Prince shared a video (see below) to his Instagram on June 20, with the following announcement: “Lil homie Youngboy place got broke into. People went in his place, disrespected different things, and, you know, I got a call about it. And the lil homies that went into this place wanna make that right because they understand that, you know what I mean, Youngboy family is okay with me.”

“To make a long story short, I got your keys to your Rolls Royce,” J. Prince continued. “I got your keys to your McLaren. You know, all the s–t that they took.” But J. Prince didn’t get a thank you from Youngboy.

Youngboy was rubbed the wrong way after the the record label executive made the home break-in a public matter, and so the “Make No Sense” rapper posted his own video (see above). “It’s plenty ways to get in touch with me. Man, don’t get on no internet and do naan publicly,” Youngboy told J. Prince. “Don’t do naan dealin’ with no f–kin’ publicity. None of that p–sy a– s–t. I’m good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy that s–t cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your f–kin’ business, mane.”

Youngboy and J. Prince have interesting ties. J. Prince was the previous manager of Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. Well, the famous boxer’s daughter is Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, 20, who has made headlines for her engagement to Youngboy. It’s unclear if they’re still together; they were seen in an Instagram video in April, after Yaya was released from custody after allegedly stabbing LaPattra Jacobs, the mother of Youngboy’s kids.