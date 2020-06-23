‘Little Rascals’ Star Bug Hall Arrested For Allegedly Huffing Air Duster — See Mugshot Pic

How sad. Former child actor Bug Hall, who starred as Alfalfa in 1994’s ‘The Little Rascals,’ has been arrested after he was allegedly huffing cans of air duster in a Texas hotel room.

There’s one photo that no actor wants to have taken, and that is a mugshot. Now former The Little Rascals star Bug Hall has one, after he was arrested for allegedly having cans of air duster in his hotel room with the intent to huff them. The 35-year-old — who played Alfalfa in the 1994 hit film — was arrested by officers from the Weatherford, TX Police Department on June 20 and charged with misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. His bond was set at $1,500.

Bug, which is a childhood nickname as his real name is Brandon Hall, was allegedly spotted huffing near a hotel dumpster in Weatherford, a town of 25,000 people west of Bug’s hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. That person called the police asking them to do a welfare check on the actor, worried that he might have overdosed, police told Page Six.

Officers arrived and checked on Bug in his hotel room and allegedly found him surrounded by cans. He allegedly admitted to police that he had been inhaling from them, TMZ reports. Air duster cans are made for cleaning computer keyboards and other electronic devices. Huffing air duster causes a short-lived high that can lead to heart, liver, lungs, and brain damage, as well as sudden death by cardiac arrest according to TheRecoveryVillage.com.

Bug got his big break as Alfalfa and went on to immediately star in more films, including the 1995 soccer comedy The Big Green, Tom Arnold‘s 1996 comedy The Stupids, and Disney’s 1997 straight to video Honey We Shrunk Ourselves. Bug found work in TV as a teen, with guest spots on shows such as Charmed, Cold Case and The O.C.

Bug’s most recent major role was in the 2016 Discover mini-series Harley and the Davidsons, where he played Arthur Davidson, one of the four founders of American motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson. He has a film in post-production called This Is the Year, starring Gregg Sulkin, 28. Actor David Henrie, 30, is making his directorial debut on the coming of age film, and co-wrote the screenplay with Bug.