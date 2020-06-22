Kaavia Wade, 1, Dances To Beyonce & Megan Thee Stallion In Adorable Father’s Day Video

Gabrielle Union shared the cutest video of her one-year-old daughter Kaavia James happily dancing to Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s song ‘Savage’ while standing by a pool and wearing floaties.

Kaavia James Wade, 1, sure has some dance moves! The adorable tot’s mother Gabrielle Union, 47, shared a sweet Instagram video of her baby girl shaking to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce during an afternoon of outside fun on Father’s Day. In the cute clip, the actress’ daughter can be seen bending her knees and waving her arms to the music while standing by a pool and wearing a white bikini and floaties on her arms. Her father, Dwyane Wade, 38, wasn’t anywhere to be seen but we can bet he spent some time with his little girl off-camera!

“Happy Father’s Day. Turn Up!! @kaaviajames man… 🤣🤣🤣 @theestallion @beyonce,” Gabrielle captioned the video. Her fans quickly commented on the post and most of them seemed quite entertained by little Kaavia’s impressive moves. “Kaavia is bouncing ON BEAT🙌🏾,” one follower wrote while another hilariously said, “This kid is a whole mood 🤣”

Gabrielle’s latest post isn’t the first time she’s showed off a memorable moment with Kaavia. The proud mother is known for often posting pics and videos of her mini-me whenever she can and they’re always as funny and precious as can be. One of her most recent ones showed Gabrielle showing off her fit figure in a rainbow-colored bikini while sitting on towels and high-fiving Kaavia, who was wearing a yellow over shirt with a hood that included a face made to look like a baby chick.

Although all of Kaavia’s posts are definitely cute, the precious bundle of joy has made headlines for often giving a funny unbothered facial expression in various moments. Gabrielle talked about it when she appeared on an at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 3. “She’s like the George Carlin of babies,” Gabrielle explained, referring to the late comedian who was known for not often smiling during his stand-up routines. “She’s pure comedy, but absolutely dead serious. She’s just stone-faced. She is unbothered and unimpressed at all times.”

We love seeing Kaavia posts whenever Gabrielle and Dwyane decide to share them and look forward to more in the days ahead as she continues to grow! Perhaps we’ll see more smiles as she turns into a toddler!