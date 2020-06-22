Diddy’s REVOLT TV Throws Major Shade At Eminem After Rapper’s ‘Bang’ Outtake — See Diss

Diddy and Joe Budden’s REVOLT TV dissed Eminem in eye-catching messages after the rapper took shots at the network in the lyrics of the newly leaked original version of Conway’s 2019 single ‘Bang.’

It looks like Diddy, 50, and Joe Budden, 39, may be subtly clapping back at Eminem, 47, through their network, REVOLT TV, after the rapper dissed the media outlet in a leaked original version of Conway‘s 2019 song “Bang.” In a tweet and Instagram post from the official accounts of REVOLT, words read a shocking message directly to Slim Shady and it seemed to be a straight up response to the track. “F*ck you too @Eminem,” the messages read.

Fuck you too @Eminem — REVOLT TV (@revolttv) June 22, 2020

The posts, which were shared on June 22, came shortly after Eminem made headlines for what he said about REVOLT TV in the lyrics to the previously unreleased version of “Bang.” “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck REVOLT/Y’all are like a f*cked up remote/Now I get it why our button’s broke, cause you pressing the heat but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punch this throne. Wasted tissue, tell this journalist stick to the stuff he know, like always running, from Migos,” Em rapped in the verse.

Conway originally released the final version of “Bang” in July and although Eminem’s shady words about REVOLT TV weren’t included, he did diss artists like Iggy Azalea and Ja Rule in the edit. Around the same time he recorded the song, the “Stan” writer wasn’t appreciating the unenthusiastic reception his 2017 album Revival was getting from various reviewers and outlets, including Budden, so that may have had something to do with the reason he bashed REVOLT TV to begin with. He also dissed Budden himself by calling him “Trader Joe” in the song “Lock It Up” from his 2020 release, Music to Be Murdered By.

Budden brought up the new nickname Eminem gave him in “Lock It Up” on an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast after the song’s release earlier this year and admitted he was “hurt” by it. “Trader Joe, Trader Joe, Trader Joe — that’s hurtful,” he said on the podcast. “That’s not right! That’s offensive, man. Trader Joe? I’m Joe. You’re telling me Joe is a traitor?”

He concluded by saying he feels whatever beefy exchange they may have had in the past is now “over” and Eminem should leave it behind.

Eminem has yet to comment on REVOLT TV’s social media messages aimed at him.