‘How To Get Away With Murder’s Karla Souza Welcomes Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Karla Souza! The actress, known for her role on ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Luka Olivares Trenkmann.

Karla Souza has welcomed her second child with husband Marshall Trenkmann — a healthy, baby boy! The How to Get Away with Murder actress gave birth to Luka Olivares Trenckmann on June 12, making the Trenkmann’s a family of four. The adorable baby — who can be seen in pictures here — was born in Los Angeles and weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz. “Luka was welcomed at home by his 2-year-old big sister Gianna who is already busy teaching him the words to ‘Poco Loco’ from Coco,” the family told PEOPLE. Karla and Marshall wed in 2014, and their growing family is seriously adorable.

Little Luka is the couple’s second child, after Karla gave birth to her mini-me Gianna in April 2018. However, she only announced her second pregnancy in May 2020, mere weeks before giving birth! In the sweet Instagram photo, she showed off her bump in a pink tee, which read ‘Mama Bird’. She held Gianna who wore a matching shirt, which read ‘Little Bird’. Aw!

“Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy,” she captioned the photo, referencing her online course. “Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I’m honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks.” We couldn’t be happier for Karla and her adorable family!