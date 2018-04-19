OMG! Not only was Karla Souza’s character on ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ pregnant, but so was she! See her epic Instagram post announcing her surprise delivery!

Karla Souza‘s surprise pregnancy was right under fans’ noses the whole time! While Karla’s How to Get Away with Murder character Laurel Castillo was pregnant in the show’s fictional universe — spoiler alert — so was Karla in real life! In back to back posts, Karla revealed her pregnancy while also introducing her previous little baby to the world. In addition to posting a picture of her baby bump, Karla teased an even bigger reveal in the caption: “So I have something to share with you guys 😉 Tengo algo que compartirles.” While some fans thought she was pulling a Beyonce by announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, Karla took it one step further.

Just minutes after posting that picture, Karla finally offered the first look at her baby whom she somehow delivered into this world without any of us knowing. Along with the sweet picture of her newborn, Karla provided the heartwarming caption: “God blessed us 🙏🏻 Dios nos bendijo.” This surprise pregnancy was kept a better secret than Cardi B‘s! Even in interviews, Karla played up the idea that her character keeping the baby on the show was a complete surprise to her. Now that’s some pretty great acting!

While she was talking about using prosthetic bellies, Karla was actually secretly pregnant the whole time. In the sweet first look pic, Karla’s new baby was seen resting on her shoulder sound asleep while her proud mother couldn’t help but smile. Needless to say, she could easily write a book called How to Get Away with Hiding a Pregnancy.

We’ll keep you posted with any more details about her surprise pregnancy. And in the meantime — congrats, Karla! Not only did you catch us all off-guard, your baby looks so cute!