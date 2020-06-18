Bonnie’s Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide: Presents From $12.93 & Up

Father’s Day is this weekend & if you haven’t already bought a gift for dad, have no fear because I rounded up all of the best last-minute presents you can still shop for!

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 21, and this year is a bit different than all of the past holidays considering we’re all in quarantine. Just because we are all confined to our homes, doesn’t mean you can’t show dad how much you appreciate him, and I rounded up all of the best gifts you can get dad to show him how much you love him. From books to grilling supplies – I found a bunch of great last-minute gifts for all different types of dads.

One of the best gifts this year is definitely The Grilling Book: The Definitive Guide from Bon Appetit. This is the ultimate book for grilling and dad will be a grill master once he reads it. Included in the book are over 350 recipes, tips, and how-tos, to ensure he nails the art of grilling! To make dad an even better grill master, another great option is The Company Store Gentlemens Hardware BBQ Multi-Tool Kit. Included in the kit is a bottle opener, a corkscrew, a spatula, fork, and grill brush.

For the athletic dad, the Brazyn Life Morph Collapsible Foam Roller is a great choice. Dad won’t be able to stop using this foam roller which comes in two colors – orange and blue. Not only does it help relax and relieve sore muscles, but it’s also collapsible so it’s super convenient to store and travel with.

For the dad who loves sports, Dinner With DiMaggio: Memories Of An American Hero will surely be a hit. The book was written by one of his closest friends, Dr. Rock Positano with John Positano, and is about the legendary Yankees baseball player, Joe DiMaggio, who blew America away with his record-breaking 56-game hitting streak during WWII.

