Cher Shades Madonna In Resurfaced 1991 Interview: She’s ‘Rude’ & ‘Not Beautiful’

In a resurfaced interview from 1991, Cher was ruthless while speaking about her longtime foe, Madonna. Cher, who jokingly referred to the singer as her ‘best friend,’ said Madonna’s ‘not beautiful’ and ‘not unbelievably talented.’

Has anything really changed? Cher went off about how “rude” she thought Madonna was in a resurfaced interview from 1991. Cher was a guest on the the British talk show, Wogan, when host Terry Wogan purposely mentioned Madonna — admittedly knowing the singers’ not-so-friendly relationship.

#OnthisDay1991: Cher appeared on Wogan and had some pretty pointed things to say about Madonna! pic.twitter.com/0vy8LiY68Y — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) June 17, 2020

“Do you go jogging like Madonna to keep fit?” he asked, to which Cher joked, “Well, you mean like my best friend, Madonna?” Meanwhile, the audience could be heard roaring with laughter. “I thought that was a subtle way to drag her in, you understand,” Wogan admitted.

Cher continued to joke about the singer, adding, “How about dragging her in by her hair?” That prompted Wogan to ask, “You’re not that keen on Madonna?”

“Well, you know what, it’s really gotten to be so blown out of proportion,” Cher began, before she recalled an encounter with a fan. “When I was in America, I mean it’s not like you go around saying ‘this is how I feel,’ but someone said to me, ‘What do you think about her?’ I said, ‘She’s unbelievably creative. I mean, I’m amazed at the amount — because in my day, I was pretty good at doing the same thing that she’s doing, but she does it so much better. But, she’s unbelievably creative because she’s not unbelievably talented, she’s not beautiful, but she’s kind of, she’s rude. And so, the man said, ‘How do you feel about her?’ I said, ‘Well, she’s nice, she’s creative, but she’s rude. Then, I used another word and they bleeped me. I don’t really have anything against her. I do respect that she goes much farther than anyone should go, and I think that’s interesting about her that she’s willing to do whatever she wants to do.”

(L) Cher and Madonna in 1998. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

(L-R) Madonna, Donatella Versace and Cher in 1997. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Cher and Madonna’s longtime feud stretches all the way back to the late ’80s — though, it could be before then Through the years, Cher has maintained her stance that she believes Madonna is a “mean” person.

“There’s something about her that I don’t like. She’s … mean. I don’t like that,” Cher once said during a candid CBS interview in 1991. “I remember having her over to my house a couple of times, because [Sean Penn] and I were friends, and she just was so rude to everybody. It seems to me that she’s got so much that she doesn’t have to act that way,” Cher recalled.

“She acts like a spoiled brat all the time. And it seems to me when you reach the kind of acclaim that she’s reached — and you can do whatever you want to do — you should be a little bit more magnanimous, and a little bit less of a c—t,” she said.

In more recent years, Cher has been consistent about her opinion of Madonna. She reminded the world she’s not a fan of the singer while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September of 2018.

Cher and Madonna notably joined forces at the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., where they both gave speeches against President Donald Trump. However, don’t expect to hear a collaboration between the singers anytime soon.