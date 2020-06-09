Madonna Brands Trump A ‘White Supremacist’ & Urges Fans To Vote Him Out Of The White House

Madonna took to social media to share a clip of Donald Trump talking about violence in the 2016 documentary ’13th’, which is about racial injustice in America, and described it as ‘proof’ that his presidency needs to end.

Madonna, 61, is calling out Donald Trump, 73, hard in her latest social media post. The singer posted a clip of the U.S. president saying some questionable things about violence in the 2016 historical documentary 13th, which sheds light on racial injustice in America, and used the caption to label him a “white supremacist” and encourage her followers to not re-elect him in the presidential election in November.

This video is an excerpt from the documentary ‘13th’ • directed by Ava DuVernay! Do we need any more proof that we need to get this White Supremacist out of the White House?

Do we need any more reasons to get out there and VOTE to ensure that he is not…https://t.co/m2623GzJ4O pic.twitter.com/qoQw5rxHqz — Madonna (@Madonna) June 9, 2020

“This video is an excerpt from the documentary ’13th’ directed by Ava DuVernay! Do we need any more proof that we need to get this White Supremacist out of the White House?” Madonna’s caption read. “Do we need any more reasons to get out there and VOTE to ensure that he is not re-elected?? Make sure you watch this film!! #13th #avaduvernay #Vote #Blacklivesmatter”

In the beginning of the clip, Trump can be seen making a speech at a rally as the crowd chants “USA!” and it quickly changes to various clips of racial violence at different times in history. During the clips, Trump’s voice can be heard saying different things that seem to encourage violence such as “Knock the crap out him” and “In the good old days, this doesn’t happen because they used to treat them very, very rough and when they protested once, you know, they would not do it again so easily.”

Madonna has been vocal about publicly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement ever since the death of George Floyd and she even attended a protest for Floyd and the movement in London while on crutches on June 5. Although labeling Trump “a white supremacist” is a bold statement, she isn’t the first public figure to do it. Many democrats such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders have also labeled Trump a “white supremacist” even though the president has repeatedly denied being one and insists he’s “the least racist person.”

Madonna’s latest post may showcase her own dislike of Trump, but Trump made it clear the feeling’s mutual when he called her “disgusting” back in 2017, shortly after she told a Washington D.C. crowd of millions that she considered “blowing up the White House” during her speech at the Women’s March. “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole…cause,” he said in an interview with FOX’s Sean Hannity. “I thought her — and a couple of others. But I thought she was in particular — I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”