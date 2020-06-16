Carson Kressley Reveals Pride Will Incorporate The BLM Movement: ‘We Will Walk Towards Equality’ Together

Carson Kressley dished on his Pride plans on the HollywoodLife podcast & revealed why it’s so important to continue to push for equality for all.

Carson Kressley is a token at all Prides across the country and he will be once again this year, just in a new capacity! With Prides going digital throughout the month of June, Carson revealed he will be hosting several along with iconic members of the LGBTQIA+ community! “I miss sweaty throngs of men dancing, it’s very sad. But yes, because we can’t be together, it’s still very important to celebrate pride.Almost every major city is still having their Pride events, and they’re all going digital,” the former Queer Eye For The Straight Guy star explained in the HollywoodLife podcast. “In New York, ABC7 is hosting the New York City Pride and I’m going to co-host that with their team. We’re going to have amazing entertainers like Billy Porter, Deborah Cox and Janelle Monae. We have a grand marshal, Daniel Levy from Schitt’s Creek.”

In addition to NYC, Carson will also participate in LA Pride, San Francisco Pride, World Pride and he has already hosted South Florida Pride with some of RuPaul’s Drag Queens! “It’s just so funny. I hosted South Florida Pride from my living room and it was just so fun,” he said. The fashion expert added that the focus has shifted slightly for this year’s Pride to include the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in overarching the fight for equality.

“In New York City, 1969 started with the Stonewall riots. We know about in the streets activism. We know how important it is to inspire change. So, I think our Prides will be a great time to stand in solidarity with our black brothers and sisters, our trans brothers and sisters, people that have been marginalized and overlooked,” Carson explained.

He continued, “That’s always been a group that has been embraced by the gay community. So, I think that’ll be a huge part of this year’s, I hesitate to say celebration because it’s not a very celebratory time. We have to we have to acknowledge what’s going on and we can still celebrate our unity and we can still celebrate the joy that comes from working towards equality.”

