Michael Clifford: 5 Seconds Of Summer Singer Apologizes After Series Of Offensive Tweets Resurface
Michael Clifford issued an apology after his alleged offensive tweets recently resurfaced. The 5 Seconds of Summer guitarist took to Twitter on June 13 to express his regret over the ‘dumb sh-t’ he did when he was ‘younger.’ See his full apology.
Michael Clifford is apologizing for his past. The 5 Seconds Of Summer guitarist, 24, spoke out on Twitter after his alleged tweets from 2012, 2013 and 2014, using homophobic and sexist language, resurfaced in the form of screen-shots online. Michael did not reference any specific tweets in his apology.
“Hi. I am so f–king sorry for all the dumb s–t I did when I was younger,” the musician wrote on Twitter on June 13. “I am a different person now with a much better understanding of the world. Some people have access to a digital megaphone a bit earlier than they should, unfortunately, I was one of them.”
I am so sorry for hurting anyone. it was never my intention. I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again.
— michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) June 14, 2020
He continued, writing, “I am so sorry for hurting anyone. it was never my intention. I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again.”
Michael came under fire last week when a Twitter user posted a “thread” of screenshots, which contained a slew of alleged posts by the musician. The past tweets were shared and eventually deleted by Michael, according to fans on Twitter.
One screenshot appeared to show Michael telling a Twitter user in 2012 to “get a woman” after the individual claimed to be “hopeless in the kitchen.”
The social media user who shared the thread of alleged tweets also posted photos of tweets Michael allegedly wrote in 2012 and 2013 that included homophobic language. “Luke5SOS lol f-g,” one screen-shotted message read. Additionally, the Twitter user also provided an image of Michael wearing a t-shirt with the confederate flag on it.
Fans are continuing to call on Michael to address his past tweets, along with a number of other allegations. Following his apology, he posted a third tweet, which fans claim was in response to allegations of inappropriate behavior at a past concert.
“Holy sh-t. I am heartbroken to read these things that are being said – they are just BEYOND untrue,” he tweeted on June 14. “I was never allowed in the crowd I only ever watched at front of house – and I would’ve never EVER done that. I would NEVER do anything like that. I’m so f–king upset.”
HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for 5 Seconds Of Summer for comment. The band has not addressed the news.