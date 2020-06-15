Michael Clifford: 5 Seconds Of Summer Singer Apologizes After Series Of Offensive Tweets Resurface 

“Hi. I am so f–king sorry for all the dumb s–t I did when I was younger,” the musician wrote on Twitter on June 13. “I am a different person now with a much better understanding of the world. Some people have access to a digital megaphone a bit earlier than they should, unfortunately, I was one of them.”

I am so sorry for hurting anyone. it was never my intention. I was so naive and I am embarrassed and I am beyond sorry. I will continue to be better and I will continue to change. I never want to hurt anyone again. — michael clifford (@Michael5SOS) June 14, 2020

Michael came under fire last week when a Twitter user posted a “thread” of screenshots, which contained a slew of alleged posts by the musician. The past tweets were shared and eventually deleted by Michael, according to fans on Twitter.